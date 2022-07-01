ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

By Katie Corrado, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vf9hg_0gRytk0j00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ( WPIX ) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead.

“My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said.

When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who is dead.

“I asked them if they were getting me confused with my husband who passed away in 2009 and they said no,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter’s accountant refiled twice more and got the same response. “What baffles me is I work for the government,” Carpenter said.

From food to fireworks: Protecting your pets from holiday hazards

So Carpenter went to her local IRS office and refiled again in person, on paper. She said she was told everything looked good, and she would have her return in six to 12 weeks. However, she’s still waiting.

In April, Carpenter tried her luck with the Social Security Administration and received an official letter confirming her status as alive. But weeks later, she received a letter from the IRS saying her taxes couldn’t be processed because she was dead.

Carpenter said an IRS employee told her over the phone that her Social Security number was marked in 2010 as belonging to a deceased person and that the system was just catching up. She said it’s never been an issue when she’s the one who has owed money.

“I owed $1,300 in 2018. I put it in my account, woke up two days later and the IRS took the $1,300 that was owed to them,” Carpenter said.

Uber report details thousands of sexual assault claims on platform

Carpenter needs the money from her refund to catch up on medical bills from major surgery that left her out of work for four months in 2020.

Three weeks ago, she refiled her return again in person. She said an employee promised to overnight it to the government. That was the last she heard.

“There’s nothing. I can’t get through to them. I’m on a long hold and then they hang up. I haven’t gotten any of my stimulus checks. I can’t file my 2021 [taxes] until I see what they are going to do with the 2020 [taxes]. But I’m alive, in living color,” Carpenter said.

WPIX reached out to the Social Security Administration about Carpenter’s situation, but did not receive a response. The IRS said that federal employees cannot disclose tax return information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

This N.J. town is latest example of why local weed businesses can’t compete with out-of-state companies

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. After the state opened the legal weed market with much fanfare this spring, there are now 16 New Jersey towns that can boast having consumer retail stores. So far, these stores are owned by established national brands.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FOX8 News

NC’s Republican Senators back effort to adopt red-flag law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The accused gunman involved in Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has many people questioning if the violence could have been prevented if law enforcement knew what Robert Crimo III was posting online? Police said Crimo left a trail of videos on social media alluding to violence and mass shootings. One […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX8 News

‘Major scam going on across the state right now’: Deal on Triad law enforcement shirts turns out to be a scam

(WGHP) — A deal on a law enforcement T-shirt turned out to be a scam.  Nearly every day, local law enforcement agencies have warned people about things like this in their community.  “It is a major scam going on across the state right now,” said David Hess, chief of Roxboro police and former president of the North Carolina […]
ROXBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $370 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot grew another $10 million this week, bringing its total size for Tuesday night’s drawing to $370 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. A North Carolina winner of that jackpot would have the choice of taking the $370...
LOTTERY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy