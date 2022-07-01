ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents Meet Solar Developers in Plano

By Mark Harrington
WSPY NEWS
Cover picture for the articleA proposed large solar farm brought curious residents to a meeting in Plano. WSPY’s Mark Harrington was there and has this story. Your browser does not support the audio element. Opposing sides met at an open house in Plano for four hours Thursday, asking questions and seeking information...

