Residents Meet Solar Developers in Plano

The 2022 City of Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Joliet Junior College (JJC) at around 9:15 PM CST. Be prepared to get there early because people will be allowed to park at the JJC campus parking lots at 6 PM. Those parking spots will fill up rather quickly at 1215 Houbolt Road, the address of JJC. JJC will have the four parking areas in the front of the college opened. The access to the back parking lot next to the J Building will be restricted.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO