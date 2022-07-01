City water tank murals complete

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck confirms a man was arrested and charged with assault on a deputy. It all started when Deputy Noah Wesley noticed a car with one headlight out traveling north on US-27. Deputy Wesley followed the car and saw the driver run a red light. The deputy pulled the driver, 45-year-old Brian Combs, over. Combs’ son, 25-year-old Austin Combs, was a passenger in the car. During the stop Brian Combs broke away and ran from the scene. The deputy used his taser but didn’t hit him. The deputy tried to take Combs to the ground, but, during the struggle, Combs got on top of him. A witness said Combs had the deputy’s arms pinned, and Combs had his hands on the deputy’s neck. The witness, who’s identity was not released, also said Deputy Wesley was close to losing consciousness during the struggle. The witness helped Deputy Wesley get Combs under control. Deputy Wesley was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was treated and later released. Brian Combs was arrested and faces numerous charges, including assault on a deputy. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
