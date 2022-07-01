ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

City water tank murals complete

By Faith Speaks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, KENTUCKY (July 1, 2022) — U.S. 27 South is more colorful this Fourth of July weekend with the completion of three water tank murals at the City of Somerset Water Plant, the second phase of a beautification project commissioned by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), Lake Cumberland Tourism and...

WKYT 27

Richmond restaurant damaged by fire

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond restaurant was damaged by fire late Monday night. The fire department says they were called to the Golden Corral on Amberly Way around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a fire. The first units on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and a small amount of flames.
RICHMOND, KY
A Laurel County Principal Is Among Those Chosen From Across The State For Executive-Level Leadership Training

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced 44 principals from across the Commonwealth that will participate in the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023. One of them is from Laurel County. This executive-level leadership training course, usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs, is offered to Kentucky school principals through the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s partnership with Truist Leadership Institute. The principals were chosen by business leaders and school superintendents that make up the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals Advisory Board. Elementary, middle, and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by donations from businesses across the state. Over the past 11 years, more than $3.5 million has been spent on over 500 principals from 104 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011. Among the principals chosen for the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023 was Laurel County’s Brent Collins of Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School. If you are interested in supporting a principal in your area, please consider donating to the Deirdre Lyons Scholarship Fund. This fund will be used to support executive training for participants of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute program.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Russell County classified as at-risk county by Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has designated Russell County as an at-risk county for fiscal year 2023, according to the map released by the organization last week. Every year, ARC applies an index-based classification system to compare each county in the Region with national averages to understand how counties are performing. Analyzing three-year average unemployment rates, per capita market income, and poverty rates, each one of Appalachia’s 423 counties in their 13 state region is then classified within one of five economic status designations—distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive, or attainment.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Russell County remains green on COVID map; Adair, Taylor yellow

On the latest COVID map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Russell County remains green, but neighboring Adair County turned yellow, indicating a medium level of community spread. The remainder of Russell County’s neighboring counties remain green, indicating a low community level. However, nearby Metcalfe, Barren, and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
Corbin, Kentucky Woman arrested at Scene of an Alleged Assault

LONDON, KY (July 4, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Stigall along with Deputy Dylan Messer arrested Brandy Keeling age 22 of Corbin on Sunday night July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:42 PM. The arrest occurred off McCracken Lane, approximately 7 miles...
CORBIN, KY
Sunday evening wreck sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday sent a woman to the hospital. According to Russell Springs Police Chief Tim Pierce, the collision occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on Voils Road when a 2004 Mercedes SUV operated by Ursula Moore of Bethelridge in Casey County was struck in the rear by a 2013 Ford Explorer, operated by 26-year-old Jordan Loy of Russell Springs.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
2 men die in wrong-way head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway

Two men perished Monday morning in a fiery head-on wrong-way crash on the Bluegrass Parkway. The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 Monday morning near the 53-mile marker of the parkway in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that a westbound driver entered the eastbound lanes and...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
#Murals#Water Tank#Art#Haney S Appledale Farm
East Bernstadt Man Arrested After Banging On The Door Of A House, Yelling With A Knife

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Marcus Stigall were called out to a home off Sally’s Branch Road where a man was reportedly holding a knife, yelling and banging on the front door. Deputies arrived to find 27-year-old Shane Warner of East Bernstadt there still holding a knife. Warner dropped the knife when deputies ordered him to. During the investigation deputies determined Warner was under the influence of drugs and that he didn’t know where he was and that the residence was not his. Warner was arrested and charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and menacing. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were Deputies Brian France and Drew Wilson. Warner was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
EAST BERNSTADT, KY
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ISSUES TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

LONDON, KY (July 01, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an...
LONDON, KY
Pulaski County Man Arrested And Charged With Assaulting A Deputy

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck confirms a man was arrested and charged with assault on a deputy. It all started when Deputy Noah Wesley noticed a car with one headlight out traveling north on US-27. Deputy Wesley followed the car and saw the driver run a red light. The deputy pulled the driver, 45-year-old Brian Combs, over. Combs’ son, 25-year-old Austin Combs, was a passenger in the car. During the stop Brian Combs broke away and ran from the scene. The deputy used his taser but didn’t hit him. The deputy tried to take Combs to the ground, but, during the struggle, Combs got on top of him. A witness said Combs had the deputy’s arms pinned, and Combs had his hands on the deputy’s neck. The witness, who’s identity was not released, also said Deputy Wesley was close to losing consciousness during the struggle. The witness helped Deputy Wesley get Combs under control. Deputy Wesley was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was treated and later released. Brian Combs was arrested and faces numerous charges, including assault on a deputy. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

