Delafield, WI

Developer proposes subdivision at St. John’s Northwestern golf course in Delafield

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
A proposal by Hendricks Commercial Properties would redevelop the St. John's Northwestern Academies golf course as a 50-lot subdivision of single-family homes.

The proposal was one of two before the Delafield Plan Commission on Wednesday that received cautious optimism from residents.

Hendricks owns the 50 acres where the lots are proposed. They would form a U-shape around the existing athletic fields and track and border the Bark River.

There was discussion on whether the athletic fields would be privately or publicly owned moving forward. That will be determined in the future, but the plan commission indicated it plans to keep the athletic fields as part of the land.

Also included in the plans was a public path along the Bark River's north side. Currently, there is an unofficial path on the south side of the river. The mixed-use path proposed would allow for foot and bike traffic.

“We are bringing to the table a plan to redevelop the St. John’s golf course into single-family homes,” said Rick Nelson of Hendrick’s Commercial Properties. “At this point, we have a concept plan to consider but we do not have any architectural standards established except for the fact that we are committed to keeping it consistent with the neighborhood."

Hendricks purchased the 112 acres owned by St. John's Northwestern Academies for $7.78 million more than a year ago and is leasing the campus back to the boarding school.

At the time of the sale, Rob Gerbitz, the president and CEO at Hendricks, said the move would allow the company to expand its footprint in and around downtown Delafield.

Outside of the main campus and athletic fields, Hendricks has the ability to pull land out of the lease for development.

Miller Marriot proposal

The second project came from Miller Marriot Construction, which proposed 34 homes between Wisconsin Avenue and St. John's Road on the academy property. A few aging structures currently stand on the land as well as two roads, Farrand Street and Smyth Lane.

Based on the plans, the developers hope to remove two roads that go through the lots. Three additional homes would also go in across Wisconsin Avenue to the northeast.

"The idea behind this is to create a walkable community to downtown Delafield," said Chris Miller, of Miller Marriott Construction.

Miller also said that they plan to retain the St. John's arches.

Community concerns

This was the first time that either project formally appeared before the plan commission, although the projects have been previously discussed at meetings. Despite no action being taken, 19 residents spoke before the plan commission discussion.

The primary concern was a previously mentioned possibility of a roadway going over the Bark River and connecting the new subdivision with Cushing Memorial Park. All residents who spoke on this topic spoke against it.

"To put a roadway through this makes no sense and would be detrimental to all that has come before and what will come in the future," said Jennifer Jaeschke. "If the size and scope of this development is such that it requires a road through this gem of Delafield, then perhaps this is reason enough for the size and the scope to be reconsidered."

City planner Amy Barrows noted that a 1991 master plan showed that the park road was initially planned to expand across the river. However, it was taken off the master plan in 2008. The city engineering staff was asked to look at the possibility but the city does not plan to move forward with it anymore.

"We are not proposing the road extension," Barrows said. "We just needed to do our homework and make sure it isn't appropriate."

Other major points of concern were related to the number of half-acre lots and the traffic that will be added to the area.

"I know the developer is going to win. I know the builder will win. I know the city will win. It’s a lovely development. However, it seems the neighborhood that takes the brunt of it are the neighboring homes," said Ken Herro. "Talking to some neighbors, everyone is aware this will be developed. We just ask that you consider reducing the density."

The plan commission asked that a traffic study be completed on both projects.

No action was taken on either project Wednesday night. Both projects received feedback from the plan commission to take into account and they update their proposals for the land.

Both projects are seeking rezoning. The land is currently zoned as institutional.

"This is the first time this committee has seen this plan at all," Barrows said. "They need to go through a formal amendment that go through the common council, go through a subdivision plat and there’s a lot that needs to happen before this gets officially approved and this is just one piece of the analysis. Hasn’t been the recommendation of anyone at this point."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

