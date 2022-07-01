Police say ATM stolen with forklift in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Police are investigating an ATM theft at a Bixby credit union.

Bixby police said a forklift was used to tear an ATM out of the ground from Tulsa Teachers Credit Union (TTCU) near East 131st Street South and South Memorial Drive in Bixby Friday morning.

The forklift was stolen from a worksite across the street and used in the credit union theft, police said.

Officers said that the suspect or suspects then used that stolen forklift to impale the ATM through the front screen and rip it out of the ground. Pieces were left hanging from the forks of the heavy equipment, but the most important part, the money, is gone along with whoever did this.

Police said the credit union has a security system that may have caught the suspect or suspects on camera.

Seth Adcock with the Bixby Police Department said, “We just need to get that footage so just have an idea of what we’re looking for.”

He adds that they also need help from the public cracking this case.

“If they have seen anything out of the ordinary or caught anything in the neighborhoods surrounding with their Rings or security cameras that earlier this morning that isn’t a normal thing just contact the Bixby Police Department to let us know,” Adcock said.

A TTCU representative declined comment on Friday.

