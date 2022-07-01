ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Artists needed for Ocala Arts Festival, deadline approaching

By Daniel Tozzi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists still have time to submit their applications for the popular Ocala Arts Festival, which will return to downtown Ocala in the fall. Fine Arts For Ocala will host the 55th installment of the festival on...

