The Best TV Shows of 2022… So Far

By Alex Zalben
 4 days ago

With six months in the rear-view mirror, it’s finally time to talk about the Best TV Shows of 2022. Well, at least, so far.

And as usual, this year has already been an overwhelming wealth of TV shows from every network and streamer. Like eerie, comical office thrillers? Then check out Severance . Want to see the highly anticipated return of one of the biggest teen horror shows of all time? Good news, Stranger Things is back. How about the encroaching end of one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time? Then you Better Call Saul . And those are just three of Decider’s 20 picks for shows that aired in 2022.

Wondering how we got this list together? Each member of the Decider staff submitted their list of the top 10 shows that aired at least one episode in 2022. From there, those lists were ranked, weighted, culled together and formed into the list you see below. That does mean that shows everyone watched got ranked a little heavier, and if only one staff member watched a show it might not have made the list. But even with that aside, there’s a wealth of incredible series below for you to check out, or revisit.

Looking for our best shows of January , February , March , April , May and June ? We got those. For the Best TV Shows of 2022 so far? Read on.

20: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2jcV_0gRyrstj00 It’s wild to say something like “Drag Race is back!” considering that the franchise quite literally never stops, but RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 marked a real return to form. The season gave us so much: “It’s chocolate,” Lady Camden’s rock star trip up, Kornbread teaching Jasmine to listen, Willow’s bathtub spaghetti, Bosco’s sharp as a tack and dry as a bone confessionals, the worst Snatch Game in herstory, one of the best acting challenges in herstory, and a final five that felt so much more earned than produced. Honestly, Season 14 was the gold bar of Drag Race seasons. —
Brett White 19: 'Bridgerton' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b42EC_0gRyrstj00 Nobody does it better than Shonda Rhimes. After a torturous year of COVID-19, the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator came to rescue us with Bridgerton, a romantic Netflix original series. Season 1 took the world by storm following the swift and steamy romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). If you thought that was entertaining, buckle up, because Season 2 is like no other. This time around we got to witness a different type of a love — the slow burn romance between the eldest sibling Anthony (Jonothan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). The chemistry, intense glances, secret meetups and sexual tension will for sure have you gasping for air. It’s chaotic, yet so enthralling, and it was definitely the season that automatically set it apart from any other romantic series. —
Sekhena Sembenu 18: 'Real World Homecoming: New Orleans' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gweLx_0gRyrstj00 When Paramount+’s reality reunion series Real World Homecoming announced they were jumping ahead to the New Orleans cast for Season 3, it seemed like an odd choice. What about San Francisco or Seattle or Hawaii? But as soon as the season premiered, everything made total sense. The New Orleans cast was a perfect fit for this moment in time, and the season served as a sobering reminder of the progress we have and haven’t made since it aired 22 years ago. Danny’s PTSD from being the face of a nascent gay pop culture movement, Julie’s self-sabotaging and manic desire to perform reality TV as it exists today, Kelley’s big ol’ “nope” to Julie’s mission, Tokyo’s journey with his own identity — all of it was gripping, complicated television. But best of all, the season brought Melissa back into our lives. All hail the original queen of the reality TV soundbite, and may it not be another 22 years before we hear her hilarious wisdom again. —
Brett White 17: 'For All Mankind' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsKZY_0gRyrstj00 Set during an alternate timeline, Apple TV+’s For All Mankind has taken us to a version of the 1990s when NASA, the USSR, and a private company are in a tense three-way race to Mars. However, For All Mankind Season 3 ramps up the drama with saucy soap opera arcs and devastating space horror. Only three episodes of the new season have aired this year so far, which means you still have time to hop on the For All Mankind train before the Season 3 finale (presumably) blows us all away. —
Meghan O’Keefe 16: 'We Own This City' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUiYK_0gRyrstj00 Diehard fans of The Wire will devour George Pelecanos and David Simon’s HBO miniseries We Own This City . Based on Justin Fenton’s book of the same name, the six-episode series centers on the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. An enthralling tale of corruption and greed, the show is exceptionally well cast, with Jon Bernthal earning some well-deserved Emmy buzz. —
Josh Sorokach 15: 'Somebody, Somewhere' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIGfA_0gRyrstj00 Comedian/singer Bridget Everett is no longer the New York cabaret scene’s best kept secret! Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen and executive produced by the Duplass brothers and Everett herself, HBO’s Somebody Somewhere follows the listless middle-aged Sam (Everett) who has returned to the place where she grew up—Manhattan, Kansas—after the death of her beloved sister, Holly. As her family falls apart around her, Sam reconnects with a high-school acquaintance Joel (Jeff Hiller) and embarks on a journey to rediscover herself and her voice after years of stagnancy. Heartfelt, hilarious and moving, Somebody, Somewhere is a perfect antidote for these troubling times. — Karen Kemmerle 14: 'Raised by Wolves' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxoIO_0gRyrstj00 Howl out in pain, for HBO Max never understood how perfect and wild and wondrous Raised By Wolves truly was. The totally bonkers (in a most brilliant way) sci-fi show upped the ante on its own insanity in Season 2. Creator Aaron Guzikowski penned most of the show’s most jaw-dropping episodes, taking us to a new alien landscape and introducing us to monsters who want to adopt your baby. (No, really, they wanted to steal Tempest’s baby.) HBO Max gave the Ridley Scott-produced masterpiece the untimely axe recently, which means we’ll have to hope and pray that another streamer decides to #RenewRaisedbyWolves. — Meghan O’Keefe 13: 'Euphoria' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5Mjl_0gRyrstj00 “I have never ever been happier!”— a saying that millions of Euphoria fans have probably said on Sundays for the last couple years. This series is not just your ordinary series that follows a 17 year old girl who’s struggling with addiction and has no plans to get sober. It’s way more complex which makes it binge worthy. Filled with money, drugs, sex, trauma and toxic relationships, Euphoria sheds light on the battles many, especially Generation Z, face on a daily basis. From the fashion and makeup to the cinematography, plot and constant twists, it accurately depicts key issues that society fails to acknowledge. Oh, and how could I forget? Zendaya, the queen herself, is the star of the show. It’s so good, people even skipped out on the Super Bowl just to watch. If that doesn’t convince you to watch, then what does? — Sekhena Sembenu 12: 'Abbott Elementary' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NooyV_0gRyrstj00 The mockumentary is back, baby. And we have Quinta Brunson to thank. The multi-hyphenate created, executive produces, writes, and stars in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher navigating a Philadelphia school woefully lacking in resources. A film crew, hired by spotlight-loving principal Ava ( Janelle James ), captures the challenging, unexpectedly heartfelt, always rib-tickling day-to-days of Janine and fellow teachers Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Melissa ( Lisa Ann Walter ), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Jacob (Chris Perfetti). Directors who helped make The Office and Parks and Recreation such big hits work to infuse the inventive ABC sitcom with authenticity. And complex characters, quick-witted dialogue, and crucial understanding of student-teacher (and co-worker) relationships give rise to a lovable, A+ comedy. — Nicole Gallucci 11: 'The Dropout' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwGbq_0gRyrstj00 Out of the countless shows based on real life that have premiered this year, only one is worth your precious time. Elizabeth Merriweather’s exploration of Elizabeth Holmes and the rise and fall of Theranos is more than just a dissection of an interesting figure in modern history. It’s a scathing critique of Silicon Valley’s “move fast and break things” mentality as well as a cautionary tale about the irreparable damage a lack of oversight and regulation can cause. The true brilliance of Amanda Seyfried’s performance of Holmes isn’t in how she captures the tech founder’s distinct voice or her awkwardness. No, the real brilliance of the role rests in how it’s impossible to tell moment by moment who The Dropout’s version of Elizaebth Holmes is: a visionary who’s in over her head, or an unapologetic sociopath? – Kayla Cobb 10: 'Pachinko' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShPgi_0gRyrstj00 The eight episode drama Pachinko packs a serious emotional punch. Sweeping and epic in scale, the show follows a family as they fight, fall in love, and everything in between in 1920s Korea. Every shot is stunning and visually appealing, but the characters and their relationships with one another are what really shine. Pachinko is a beautiful adaptation of the novel by the same name and is a perfect example of a book adaptation done right. — Hannah Schinzing 9: '1883' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBjOt_0gRyrstj00 Taylor Sheridan’s tragic and triumphant 1883 , the prequel series to the Paramount Network mega-hit Yellowstone , took audiences back in time to explore the beauty and the cruelty of the American West through the eyes of the first generation of the Dutton family—James (Tim McGraw), Margaret (Faith Hill) and the spirited Elsa (a breakout Isabel May). The Duttons reluctantly join an Oregon Trail wagon party, led by Captain Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), and encounter treacherous terrain, raging rivers, bandits, tornados and hostile tribes as laboriously travel to what will become their permanent home. Featuring awards-worthy performances, deft direction, stunning locations, and gripping dialogue, 1883 is one of the most compelling sagas on streaming and has already spawned two spinoff series: 1923 , which will continue the story of the Duttons, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story , which will look at the legendary black lawman who inspired the Lone Ranger. — Karen Kemmerle 8: 'Heartstopper' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yY4ud_0gRyrstj00 Looking for a show that will make your heart swell and even the most jaded viewer believe in love again? Then look no further than Heartstopper. Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the Netflix series focuses on young, gay teen who falls in love with the kid he’s somewhat randomly sat at a table with during school. Only problem? The handsome rugby player might not be gay. Over eight perfect episodes, the series never shies away from tough subjects, but does so in a warm, funny and gentle manner that will engage rom-com fans of any age. And visually, the series is stunning, thanks to the steady direction of Euros Lyn, and little animations of hearts, leaves and animals that lead the viewers’ eyes across the screen while subtly paying tribute to the comic book source material. Do yourself a favor, watch Heartstopper now and prepare to fall in love. — Alex Zalben 7: 'Hacks' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0TaZ_0gRyrstj00 Hacks honed in on the fraught relationship between legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her assistant, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), producing delightful results in its second season. Despite filing a lawsuit against Ava, Deborah keeps her even closer in Season 2 of Hacks, bringing her on the road for a tour where Ava loses her dad’s ashes and Deborah gets laid, among other highlights. Thankfully, we also got more of another Hacks odd couple, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla (Megan Stalter), who find themselves bound together despite Jimmy’s valiant attempts to escape his disastrous — yet loveable! — assistant. My only complaint? I wanted a little more time with Laurie Metcalf, who was hilarious as unhinged tour manager Weed. — Greta Bjornson 6: 'Barry' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4oUJ_0gRyrstj00 Bill Hader’s HBO comedy went even darker for its third season, sending Barry (Hader) into a full-on spiral that resulted in the implosion of his relationship and his ultimate downfall, which played out in a brilliant, anxiety-inducing finale. But what made Barry so great this season wasn’t just Hader himself, but the exceptional performances from his co-stars, including Sarah Goldberg as his ex-girlfriend, whose success evaporates right before her eyes; or Anthony Carrigan, who gives a quirky swagger to his Chechen mobster character and undisputed fan favorite, Noho Hank. Barry remains unlike anything else on TV, maintaining a near-perfect balance between sharp jokes and emotional moments.  — Greta Bjornson 5: 'The Afterparty' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ua6ZM_0gRyrstj00 And endlessly creative, intricately structured murder mystery, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty is a perfect delight from start to finish. Starring Sam Richardson as a man accused of murder, Ben Schwartz as a his musical best friend, and Tiffany Haddish as the police detective interviewing the suspects on a ticking clock, each episode of the series embraced a different genre, and new suspect. So even beyond the laugh-out-loud funny jokes and iconic characters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Afterparty — even if one of the cast is going to jail… — Alex Zalben 4: 'Our Flag Means Death' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHr8n_0gRyrstj00 When you start Our Flag Means Death, the new HBO Max series from creator David Jenkins, you’ll think you’re watching a funny, quirky, silly little pirate show. And, to be fair, you very much are. Star Rhys Darby is delightful as a dandy, fanciful man named Stede Bonnet, who hears the call of the sea and decides he’s going to be the world’s first Gentleman’s Pirate. But then enters Taika Waititi’s character, Blackbeard, a leather-clad pirate bad boy whose swept up in Stede’s charm. Suddenly this silly little pirate show evolves into a sweeping, earth-shattering, romance. You have been warned: Here, there be feels. — Anna Menta 3: 'Better Call Saul' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WQET_0gRyrstj00 When Better Call Saul first premiered in 2015, it was the definition of a slow-burn drama. Now seven years and six seasons later, we’ll finally know what happened to Jimmy McGill right before the events of Breaking Bad. Every season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s masterpiece has been a treat. But the way this final season has played on the audience’s anticipation and expectations to leverage its tensest moments has pushed this installment to a higher level. It’s an odd sensation to go into the final season of a beloved prequel series with no idea what’s going to happen next. Yet that is the exact spell Better Call Saul has cast. –- Kayla Cobb 2: 'Stranger Things' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtH5R_0gRyrstj00 How does Stranger Things do it? How does the show take a three-year hiatus and ask us to believe that the Hawkins kids have only aged eight months? How does a season of near feature-length episodes whizz by in mad rush of giddy horror? Stranger Things Season 4 accomplishes the impossible because it’s just that damn good. It’s a bigger and bolder version of the show, one with the confidence to put major emotional arcs in previously underutilized characters (give Sadie Sink anything she wants) and the cultural cache to turn a 37-year-old art pop gem into the anthem of the summer. Stranger Things is unstoppable (but hopefully Vecna is). — Brett White 1: 'Severance' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jZB3_0gRyrstj00 Apple TV+’s Severance is as close to perfection as it gets. A brilliant, innovative thriller that’ll keep you guessing, the series centers on a group of corporate employees who’ve undergone a procedure to separate their work and home-life memories. Despite Severance’s sci-fi elements, the show feels eerily realistic while simultaneously crafting a world unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Exceptional writing, pitch-perfect storytelling, and dynamic performances from the insanely talented ensemble combine to make Severance the best show of 2022 (so far). — Josh Sorokach

