With six months in the rear-view mirror, it’s finally time to talk about the Best TV Shows of 2022. Well, at least, so far.

And as usual, this year has already been an overwhelming wealth of TV shows from every network and streamer. Like eerie, comical office thrillers? Then check out Severance . Want to see the highly anticipated return of one of the biggest teen horror shows of all time? Good news, Stranger Things is back. How about the encroaching end of one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time? Then you Better Call Saul . And those are just three of Decider’s 20 picks for shows that aired in 2022.

Wondering how we got this list together? Each member of the Decider staff submitted their list of the top 10 shows that aired at least one episode in 2022. From there, those lists were ranked, weighted, culled together and formed into the list you see below. That does mean that shows everyone watched got ranked a little heavier, and if only one staff member watched a show it might not have made the list. But even with that aside, there’s a wealth of incredible series below for you to check out, or revisit.

Looking for our best shows of January , February , March , April , May and June ? We got those. For the Best TV Shows of 2022 so far? Read on.