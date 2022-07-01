WEATHER ALERT| Severe storms Saturday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and humid Friday did yield some strong storms, but by the time they reached the Baltimore area they collapsed and essentially fell apart. Saturday could be a different story. Before anyone can enjoy a bright and calm Independence Day, they will have to get through an Alert Day on Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday late in the afternoon into the evening and trigger strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible. The good news is much of our Saturday will be great for the beach, pool or barbecue! By the second half of the weekend, it should dry out, making for a decent evening for grilling. Behind the front, is drier less humid air, which will eventually move into parts of Maryland by Sunday afternoon and evening. On Monday, the Fourth of July, dry weather and sunshine will continue just in time for the fireworks at night. Let’s celebrate and be safe! Bob Turk

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO