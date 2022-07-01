ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WEATHER ALERT| Severe storms Saturday in Maryland

By WBFF FOX 45 Storm Team
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated July 1, 7:35 p.m.) July starts with hot temperatures, humidity and thunderstorms. After Friday afternoon and evening storms, a couple pop-up showers are possible early in the night. After midnight, it will be mostly dry. Saturday will be another hot, steamy and stormy day...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Rainy pattern across Maryland for remainder of week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is in an unsettled pattern with the daily chance of rain and storms. Tuesday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the low 90s, but it is also a Weather Alert day due to the chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage

BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake. Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather. Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 —...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

‘Train out of nowhere:’ Damages reported as storms roll through DC region

A dry Fourth of July was followed by a stormy Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in several Maryland counties. The weather service will be investigating possible tornadic activity in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. There is visual evidence showing tell-tale...
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Dry Fourth Of July Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After days of waiting, the Fourth of July is finally here, and the weather will cooperate with your holiday plans. It’s shaping up to be a pleasant Independence Day here in Maryland. If anything, your biggest concern will be making sure you’re wearing enough sunblock. We’re talking about a mostly sunny day with clear skies that won’t be too muggy. Our temperatures outside top out in the upper 80s this afternoon before they cool down a little bit this evening. Fireworks Forecast The forecast will provide great conditions to see the Star-Spangled Celebration fireworks display over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor later this evening. We...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storm Threat Prompts Alert Day Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and humid Friday did yield some strong storms, but by the time they reached the Baltimore area they collapsed and essentially fell apart. Saturday could be a different story. Before anyone can enjoy a bright and calm Independence Day, they will have to get through an Alert Day on Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday late in the afternoon into the evening and trigger strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible. The good news is much of our Saturday will be great for the beach, pool or barbecue! By the second half of the weekend, it should dry out, making for a decent evening for grilling. Behind the front, is drier less humid air, which will eventually move into parts of Maryland by Sunday afternoon and evening. On Monday, the Fourth of July, dry weather and sunshine will continue just in time for the fireworks at night. Let’s celebrate and be safe! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday July 2, 2022

Halifax-Charlotte- 303 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, south central Virginia, southwest. Virginia and west central Virginia. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and. evening. A few thunderstorms could...
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms
WDTV

West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Tuesday Night in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, July. 5. The sirens will sound at around 7:20 p.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
WDBO

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Maryland Home Suffers Extensive Damage After Fast-Moving Fire Breaks Out

A Maryland home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage when a fast-moving fire broke out and rapidly spread, state authorities announced. A Trequassin Drive homeowner and neighbor in Stevensville in Queen Anne's County reported a structure fire to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when smoke was located coming from the residence.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Boat Sought In Magothy River Hit-And-Run Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck another vessel and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. The collision occurred in the Magothy River around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.
CAPE SAINT CLAIRE, MD
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
wcbm.com

Maryland’s GAS TAX now $0.43 per gallon

According to WJZ-13 news in Baltimore, the state gas tax in Maryland will increase by $0.07 beginning on Friday. This increase will bring the total state gas tax from $0.36 per gallon to $0.43 per gallon. Prior to the increase, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement calling on elected...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy