ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Myers of Keswick: A British grocery store in the West Village offering 'comforts from home'

By Elle McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfkO2_0gRyrYRJ00

Myers of Keswick: A British grocery store in the West Village offering 'comforts from home' 03:02

NEW YORK - When Peter Myers found himself homesick in New York City, he got an idea.

A native of Keswick, an English market town with lake and mountain views, he'd moved abroad for a change of pace. Though he enjoyed his new surroundings, he missed his favorite British products.

"My dad was like, 'Wait a minute. There must be more homesick people like me,'" his daughter Jennifer Myers-Pulidore said.

In 1985, Peter and his wife Irene opened Myers of Keswick , a British grocery store in the West Village.

They stocked the shelves with imports like digestive biscuits and Yorkshire pudding mix. Peter leaned on his training as a butcher to prepare homemade sausages and savory pies, all while growing the shop's inventory to meet the demand of fellow expats.

Nearly four decades later, his daughter Jennifer runs the shop, still frequented by Brits seeking hard-to-find items from home.

"I always like to describe it as a little taste of England," she said.

Her broad selection includes HP brown sauce, Percy Pig gummy candies, and Ribena blackcurrant concentrate.

"And of course, you can't have a British food store without tea," she said.

Born and raised in the US, she is proud to honor her roots and continue her father's legacy.

"We keep going because we know there's a niche and a need for your comforts from home," she said.

Myers of Keswick
634 Hudson St
New York, NY 10014
(212) 691-4194
https://myersofkeswick.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Want Free Ferry Rides for Kids? You'll Like This NYC Announcement

Children under 12 years old can ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between Manhattan and New Jersey starting Tuesday. The freebie runs through Labor Day. They have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and only two kids under 12 can ride for free at a time with that one adult, NY Waterway says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How My Brooklyn Brownstone Made Me Fall In Love With NYC All Over Again

I’ve lived in New York City for nearly 20 years, and in the last decade or so, I’ve called some of its coolest neighborhoods home: Long Island City, the Financial District, and TriBeCa. My partner is a real estate broker, so he has insider knowledge and access that made it easier for us to find awesome places we could afford. In NYC, you basically have to make a blood oath to find a place to rent.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
CBS New York

Nathan's hot dog eating contest returns to Coney Island this 4th of July

NEW YORK -- From backyard barbecues to the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show, families across the Tri-State Area are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day. No celebration would be complete without the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, which organizers say dates back to 1916. As the competition returns to its rightful home for the first time in three years, 25,000 fans are expected at Surf and Stillwell. "I really feed off the screaming and the yelling and the cheers. It's a great feeling," first ranked female eater Miki Sudo told CBS2. Joey Chestnut, the undisputed 14-time holder of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Joey Chestnut grabs protester during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Some NYC drivers fume over return of alternate side of street parking

NEW YORK -- Twice-a-week alternate side parking returned to the city on Tuesday.For the last two years, drivers got used to moving their cars only once a week as a pandemic perk, but that's no more.And as CBS2's John Dias reported, some drivers aren't happy about the return to normal.The city calls it alternate side parking, but if you ask drivers, it's "parking wars" and it's back."I said, 'Oh, oh, oh, lots of people getting $65 today,'" said Bob Culver of the Upper East Side.Drivers allege the change came with little notice from the city, and has left many scrambling."I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Village#Food Store#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#British#English#Brits#Ribena
CBS New York

$50,000 offered reward for information on stolen tabernacle

NEW YORK -- There's a new reward to help find a rare church artifact that was stolen in Brooklyn.The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of the tabernacle from St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope.It was stolen over Memorial Day weekend.The tabernacle has been part of the church since it was built in the late 1800s.It's worth roughly $2 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
insideradio.com

WBLS New York Fills Afternoon Opening With ‘JusNik’ From WBHJ.

Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York fills its afternoon drive position with “JusNik,” who succeeds Shaila Scott following her June exit after two stints at the station. The Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised “JusNik” was most recently PD and midday host at Summitmedia hip-hop/R&B “95.7 Jamz” WBHJ Birmingham using the name “Nu York.” She exited WBHJ in May, after 13 years with the station.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
6sqft

New photo exhibit shows New York City children playing on car-free streets in the summer of ’68

Photo credit: Katrina Thomas. NYC Parks Photo Archive. The city’s Parks Department opened a new photography exhibition at Central Park’s Arsenal Gallery that displays more than 40 archived photographs from the department’s collection. Called “Streets In Play: Katrina Thomas, NYC Summer 1968,” the exhibit features images taken by the late photographer Katrina Thomas, who in 1968 was hired by NYC Mayor John Lindsay and tasked with capturing the city’s summer initiative, “Playstreets,” in which residential blocks were closed to vehicles and instead equipped for recreational activity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Goshen home destroyed in fire started by dropped sparklers

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A fireworks accident on the Fourth of July is to blame for burning down a home in Orange County, New York.It happened Monday night in Goshen.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, neighbors are coming together to help the family that lost everything.Neighbors called it a horror show as flames ripped through a home on Corral Lane around 10 p.m."Terrifying. We came around the corner, my wife and I coming from fireworks, and the front porch and the first floor was on fire. Within 15 to 20 minutes, the house was gone," neighbor Bob Shanfield said.By Tuesday morning, the...
GOSHEN, NY
CBS New York

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

NEW YORK — The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby's natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said.The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby's said. It measures nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said."In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said.Sotheby's presale estimate for the fossil is $5 million to $8 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Where to find free and accessible bathrooms in New York City

In New York City, when you gotta go, you also gotta know where to go. There are fewer than 1,200 public bathrooms for the city’s 8.4 million residents and millions of tourists, according to the non-profit Urban Design Forum. This bathroom deficit was exacerbated during the pandemic lockdowns, leading the City Council to make a change to the city’s plumbing code that would require businesses to open up their restrooms to the public. The change hinged on City Hall’s interpretation of what “the public” meant. Ultimately, Mayor Eric Adams' administration decided the change did not actually require businesses to open up their restrooms to non-patrons, according to Crain’s New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy