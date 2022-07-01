Learn to sail at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

MILWAUKEE - This Summer, you can join the Zoological Society as they explore and learn about the wonders of wildlife, finding awe in the natural world around us. Brian is getting a look at some of the fun you can have at camp this Summer at the Zoo.
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Zoo on Tuesday, July 5 announced the recent births of twin emperor tamarins. Born June 21, the most recent tamarins arrived nearly six months after another set of twins was born at the zoo on Dec. 22. The zoo said it is a new record...
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois - After a gunman opened fire at an Independence Day parade, a ministry group is trying to bring to Highland Park what it brought to Waukesha after 2021's parade attack. Blue, wooden hearts aligned in a half-circle are helping Highland Park pay tribute to the parents, neighbors...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha residents came together for the annual Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4. The theme for the 2022 parade was "Waukesha Strong." The Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team served as a symbol of that strength. In November 2021, more than 15 dancers in the group were injured during the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack when a man drove his SUV through the parade.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 3 drew thousands of people to the area around Veterans Park for the first time in three years. The fireworks launched around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and the fireworks display lasted about 45 minutes. It was co-presented by American Family Insurance, the Kelben Foundation, Inc. and Town Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank.
MILWAUKEE - Multiple communities made the decision on Monday, July 4 to postpone their local fireworks displays over concerns about severe weather. The weather canceled or postponed events throughout southeast Wisconsin. Shorewood's Atwater Park would have been full Monday night for the fireworks, but forecasted storms canceled the show. Normally,...
MILWAUKEE - A woman is recovering after she was injured at Summerfest, sent to the hospital after she was knocked to the ground by another person who attended the Halsey concert Saturday, July 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. According to Milwaukee police, a man was sliding down a...
Another active day today with rain and thunderstorms returning to the area this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible again today. Temperatures will vary across the area with highs well into the 90s west and southwest of Milwaukee where there is a Heat Advisory and in the 80s for areas east and north of the metro.
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
Very humid today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Where it's in the 90s, expect heat indices in the 100s. There is a chance for thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening, mainly from Jefferson to Milwaukee Co. and southward.
MILWAUKEE - Sheboygan police are investigating a shooting that happened near 10th and Michigan around 11:40 p.m. Monday, July 4. Officers arrived and located a 40-year-old Sheboygan man who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers and Sheboygan Fire Department Paramedics rendered aid and the man was eventually transported...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The City of Wauwatosa has posted its July 4 fireworks until a later date due to forecasted severe weather. A tweet by the city indicates a new date will be announced as soon as possible on social media – and wauwatosa.net. Milwaukee postponed for one day...
CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago have reunited a young boy with his grandparents after he was found alone in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A picture was shared widely across social media Monday showing the boy in attempts to...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The gunman who attacked the Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day parade fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people and then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday. Crisis...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening, July 4 after an hours-long manhunt. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo...
MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
