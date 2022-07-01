ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS APLENTY THIS WEEKEND

By Josh Blaschke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no shortage of activities around the area this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. Here are some of the events planned in Washington and surrounding counties:. In Brenham, a car parade will be held to celebrate Independence Day for local senior citizens. The parade will travel by Brenham...

The Woodlands presents Independence Day Celebrations

The Woodlands will present a variety of events to celebrate Independence Day, including:. South County Fourth of July Parade - The 1.3-mile parade at 9 am around The Woodlands features marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats, and more. Note: Roads will be closed during the parade. Red, Hot & Pool...
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN GIDDINGS UNDERGOING EXPANSION

The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings is making preparations for their upcoming $3.2 million expansion and remodeling project. One of the bigger changes will be the expansion of the Narthex. Once finished, the area will be over 6,000 square feet. It will be used for overflow crowds when then church is full, and they are also planning for it to be used for meetings and other events.
GIDDINGS, TX
A&M preparing for annual Fireworks and Drone Show

BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M is continuing an event which started with the pandemic. The third annual Drive-In Fireworks and Drone Show is taking place Monday night on the RELLIS Campus. There are several places to park on campus, and they all open at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be in operation until 8:45 p.m., and the show starts around 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Rotary Club replaces damaged flag poles in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On holidays that we honor America, the Bryan Rotary Club places American flags in designated areas across the city to honor those days and to show our community’s patriotism. On Sunday, however, someone damaged several of those flag poles that were located along Briarcrest Drive...
BRYAN, TX
BURLESON COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO ON JULY 16

Residents wanting to gather more information about cities, schools, and businesses in Burleson County are invited to their Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The Burleson County Business Expo is being held Saturday, July 16, from 9am-2pm at the Circle C Barn Venue in Caldwell. Each participating business is going to...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
Texas communities win Governor’s beauty awards

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Texas communities were recognized for Keeping Texas Beautiful! First Lady Cecilia Abbott recognized the ten winning communities of the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) during her keynote address Wednesday night at the Keep Texas Beautiful GCAA Dinner in Austin. The Salado and Woodway communities were among those recognized. […]
TEXAS STATE
Lake Walk hosts ultimate kids’ 4th of July celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lake Walk hosted its 2nd Little Firecrackers Event along with The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Saturday. The event was hosted at the Stella Hotel and included tons of activities. Those included cookie decorating with Mas Cookies, arts and crafts with The Children’s Museum...
LIFESTYLE
No more fireworks but the fire danger continues in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leading up to Independence Day there were many warnings about the possible fire danger threats that fireworks possessed, but now that the 4th of July has come and gone without any major fire damage to Brazos County, it’s important for residents not to let their guard down as the county is still under a burn ban.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Barbecue#Arts And Crafts#Street Music#Brenham Nursing#Argent Court#The Brenham High School#The Lost Cause Band#Texas Unlimited Band#The Brown Sugar Band#Harmonie Hall#The Risky Liver Band#Shark Cage
BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY HEALTH FAIR ON AUGUST 4

The Bridge Ministry of Burton is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair coming up next month. The Health and Wellness Fair is being held on Thursday, August 4, from 8am-1:30pm at the Burton High School. Children can get the free immunizations that they need for school. Parents or legal guardians...
BURTON, TX
TEXAS A&M AGRI-LIFE OFFERING HAY TESTING

The Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service is offering Austin County residents the chance to learn more about the quality of hay that they are feeding to their livestock. The Beef and Forage Committee of Austin County is encouraging beef cattle producers to turn in a sample of their hay for analysis.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police said an Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River Monday afternoon. According to police, Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, 27, was pulled from the water off Gruene Road after he went under for an unknown amount of time around 5:30 p.m.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Brazos Valley awaits purple martin spectacle

Each spring, usually in late February or early March, the purple martins return to the Brazos Valley. Their arrival is eagerly awaited by purple martin lovers who spend a lot of time and effort getting the martins’ Brazos Valley homes ready. What many of these landlords don’t know is that after the birds spend the spring and summer in backyards across not only the Brazos Valley, but most of the United States, they don’t just leave those yards and fly straight home to South America. Instead, they do something called “staging.”
BRYAN, TX
These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
Waco gets medical cannabis pickup site

Austin-based medical cannabis company Texas Original is making it easier for patients to access its products in Waco through a temporary medical cannabis pickup location. The drive-thru pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays, and the exact location will be released to patients once they are approved for a prescription. Texas Original CEO Morris Denton said the Waco drive-thru pickup site was opened in response to growing demand in the Waco area, where Texas Original serves more than 700 patients.
WACO, TX
KATY MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Katy man was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 12:25, responded to the Brenham Police Department, in reference to a warrant service. Upon arrival Camron Wayne Hennon, 19 of Katy, was taken into custody for two warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Hennon was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Come fall in love with the cutest little bungalow you ever did see! Built in 1940, this charming craftsman-style home is located in Historic Downtown Bryan, across the street from The Kyle House. Previously an AirBNB, this home has both residential and commercial potential! Lovingly updated while retaining all of its character! From the picket fence to the original oak hardwood floors, it's hard to not love everything! Remodeled in 2019, this gourmet kitchen features a suite of high-end GE Cafe appliances, including dual-fuel double oven range with griddle, refrigerator with in-door ice, hot and cold water, dishwasher. Delightful farmhouse sink, plate rack, extra shelves, and unique antique mantle surround for the range! Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms located on the first floor, and a fourth bedroom with new shiplap wall features located upstairs. The two bathrooms feature nice updates! Laundry includes stacked Samsung 2020 washer/dryer. Secluded and private backyard offers great space for entertaining! New paint throughout! New luxury-grade carpet in upstairs bedroom. New roof 2019. New HVAC 2018. New electrical panel (moved to exterior) 2019. Full restoration of the pier and beam foundation. Convenient location - easy access to Historic Downtown Bryan. Less than five miles to Texas A&M! Move-in-ready historical homes rarely come on the market. Hurry to schedule your tour before another buyer snaps this one up!
BRYAN, TX

