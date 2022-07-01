ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

53-year-old Aaron H Lee died after a car crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

 4 days ago

On Thursday, authorities identified 53-year-old Aaron H Lee as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Tucson’s midtown. The fatal car crash took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue [...]

KOLD-TV

House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire near Sarnoff Drive and East 22nd Street early on Tuesday, July 5. Fire officials say the fire started in the carport and quickly moved to the house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place.
TUCSON, AZ
truecrimedaily

Arizona man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend after crashing his truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting his 36-year-old girlfriend to death following a vehicle crash. According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, on July 1 at approximately 1:52 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 5th Street and North Wilmot Road to a report of a car collision. Witnesses reportedly saw Joseph Gourley get out of his Dodge truck and flee the scene on foot after crashing into a Kia Soul.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Roger Road are closed while firefighters fight a fire at a condominium nearby. Tucson firefighters are at Midtown condos. Smoke could be seen from the road at around 10:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Actors Needed for Nightfall at Old Tucson Studios

Nightfall is returning to Old Tucson this October for its 30th anniversary, and organizers are looking for entertainers to bring the Halloween favorite back to life!. Auditions will be held for stunt actors, scare performers, and character roles. Actors can schedule audition appointments for either day or walk-in on Audition Day 2. Walk-ins will need to bring a headshot and resume, and monologues will be provided.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least One Injured in Auto Collision near Valencia Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (July 1, 2022) – Reports indicate that at least one victim was injured Friday, in an auto collision near Valencia Road. Police were dispatched to the scene on June 24 at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road. At this time, the events leading...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for life after multi-vehicle wreck near Wilmot, Fifth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle wreck on Tucson’s eastside on Friday, July 1. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wilmot and Fifth, where they found the injured woman inside one of the vehicles.
