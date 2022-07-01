53-year-old Aaron H Lee died after a car crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Nationwide Report
On Thursday, authorities identified 53-year-old Aaron H Lee as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Tucson’s midtown. The fatal car crash took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue [...]
More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Arizona Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Phoenix Accident News
- Recent Tucson Accident News
- Recent Mesa Accident News
- Search My City in Arizona
Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
- Need Help Finding an Arizona Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Arizona? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0