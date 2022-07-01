ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets, Jokic agree to NBA-record $264M contract

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqePU_0gRyolV900

July 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and All-NBA center Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year extension worth at least $264 million, the most lucrative pact in league history.

Sources told The Athletic, the Denver Post and ESPN about the agreement late Thursday.

The Athletic and Post reported the total value at $264 million, while ESPN reported a $270 million total. The fifth year of the contract will be a player option.

Jokic, who claimed NBA MVP honors in each of the last two seasons, averaged a career-high 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game in 74 starts in 2021-22.

The three-time, first-team All-NBA selection joined the franchise as a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

As Brittney Griner awaits action from the U.S. government, another former NBA star has come to her defense. Former NBA star Jamal Crawford has taken to Twitter to voice his support for Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February. "Brittney Griner needs to be home!!," he said. Griner has...
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody fights off cut eye in Warriors' California Classic loss

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even five minutes into his 2022 California Classic debut Sunday at Chase Center, it looked like Moses Moody's night was going to be cut short. Literally. Moody suffered a cut to his left eye at the 7:22 mark in the first quarter of the Warriors' Summer League contest with the Los Angeles Lakers, a 100-77 blowout loss. With blood coming down, Moody was forced to the locker room. He received two stitches and made his way back to the floor with slightly over eight minutes remaining in the first half, sporting a tan bandage over his left eye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NBA Summer League: Players to watch for on every team

NBA basketball is returning to the court, but you won’t be seeing the likes of LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo playing just yet. The 2022 NBA Summer League is almost here, a 10-day event in which teams of drafted and undrafted rookies, other youngsters and sometimes former veterans compete in order to stand out and earn a spot on an official 15-man roster (not counting the extra two slots for two-way players).
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 1981 To 1990: Portland Trail Blazers Selected Sam Bowie Over Michael Jordan

The NBA Draft is a time of optimism in a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means focusing on building through the draft, making trades, or attracting stars in free agency to get there. While trades and free agency acquisitions are rare, the Draft happens every year, so it is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they need out of college. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA, most of them coming within the top 3 of a particular NBA Draft.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Basketball
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Eddy Curry On Playing Against Michael Jordan For The Chicago Bulls: "All Our Fans Were People That Had Bought Tickets To Watch Jordan Play For Washington. All Of Them Were There For MJ."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT of the NBA, as per most people, so there's no doubting the fact that he is the greatest Chicago Bull ever too. During his prime in the 90s, MJ was the biggest contributor as the Bulls won 6 NBA championships in 8 seasons, arguably the greatest prime any player has ever enjoyed.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Video Of Kobe Bryant's 1996 Workout For The Los Angeles Clippers Goes Viral: "Whoever Told The Team To Pass On Him Got Fired."

Kobe Bryant is remembered as arguably the greatest Laker ever, winning 5 championships with the team and spending his entire career in Los Angeles. So the thought of Kobe in another jersey is probably abhorrent to several Lakers fans but the truth is that before he joined the NBA, Bryant worked out for several teams including notable rivals of the Lakers like the Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Mvp#The Denver Nuggets#Athletic#The Denver Post
fadeawayworld.net

Milwaukee Bucks All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

Since 1968 the Milwaukee Bucks have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. From the lucky coin flip that landed them Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969 to the gem that they found at No. 15 in 2013, legends of all shapes and sizes have graced the court for Milwaukee. Since the birth of the franchise 54 years ago, the Bucks have won 17 division titles, 3 conference championships and have hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy as NBA champions twice.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Ranking The 10 Best Draft Picks In Golden State Warriors History

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most renowned and accomplished franchises in NBA history, capturing 7 NBA championships and sporting some of the greatest players of all time. Of course, the 7th NBA title was added following the 2022 Finals when the Warriors took care of business against an up-and-coming Boston Celtics side. The likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have entered NBA lore for their 4th championship together, and each of them is clearly one of the best Warriors players of all time. But where would they rank among the 10 best draft picks by the franchise?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Chet Holmgren's Official Height Revealed By Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially revealed Chet Holmgren's height heading into the NBA Summer League. Holmgren is listed as 7'1 on the roster, per Legion Hoops. Holmgren was the second-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is set to be a big part of the Thunder's future. He played one season at Gonzaga as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Spurs, Pacers, Pistons still have cap room available

While many free agent agreements have been reported since last Thursday evening, few will become official until the NBA’s moratorium period ends this Wednesday. That means the terms that have been reported – and the cap space or cap exceptions teams will use to complete those signings – have not yet been locked in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Career Record vs. NBA Legends: Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Have A Better Record Against Him, But He Dominated Kevin Garnett

Once an All-American power forward at Auburn University, Barkley turned into a lottery pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984 by going No. 5 overall. After that, he transformed into one of the game’s best overall players. Barkley is a former rebounding champion that won the 1993 NBA MVP Award while leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won two gold medals and when he retired he was the fourth player in NBA history to achieve 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.
NBA
Hypebae

Skylar Diggins-Smith Teases PUMA Collab

During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Rare Video Of Michael Jordan And Dominique Wilkins Playing Against Each Other In A Pick-Up Game In St. Louis In 1986

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins were two of the most exciting stars the 80s and the 90s had to offer. Their battle in the dunk contest remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the league. They both entered the league in the early 80s and had many epic battles against one another when MJ was with the Bulls and Wilkins was with the Hawks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
391K+
Followers
60K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy