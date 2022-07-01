Nuggets, Jokic agree to NBA-record $264M contract

July 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and All-NBA center Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year extension worth at least $264 million, the most lucrative pact in league history.

Sources told The Athletic, the Denver Post and ESPN about the agreement late Thursday.

The Athletic and Post reported the total value at $264 million, while ESPN reported a $270 million total. The fifth year of the contract will be a player option.

Jokic, who claimed NBA MVP honors in each of the last two seasons, averaged a career-high 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game in 74 starts in 2021-22.

The three-time, first-team All-NBA selection joined the franchise as a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.