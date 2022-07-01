ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hendersonville winery was just named best in the state

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 4 days ago
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards in Hendersonville has been named the top winery in North Carolina, according to the user review service Yelp.

The local winery was honored as the state’s best place for wine production in results published June 15.

“Thank you to all our amazing patrons! the local winery posted on June 28 on Facebook. “Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards has been named the best winery in the state!” The post links to an article by The News & Observer, which was the first to publish the news about accolade.

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards describes itself on Yelp as “a family-owned operation located in the heart of Henderson County's apple country.” The local winery has “14 varieties of wine grapevines grown on two vineyards -at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet- produce some of the best grapes for producing wine in the country.”

Guests can enjoy live music on Saturday and Sunday, along with a food truck on the weekends.

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards also operates Appalachian Ridge, which is an orchard-based artisan cidery in Hendersonville.

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is located at 588 Chestnut Gap Rd. in Hendersonville. For more information, go to www.saintpaulfarms.com.

