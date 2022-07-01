The best of barbecue, ice cream in Spartanburg and beyond for your Independence Day 🇺🇸

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Earlier this week, my most recent chef profile went live. Chef Michael Sibert is making history in downtown Greer at his restaurant White Wine & Butter, a Cajun Trattoria.

The restaurant in the new Cartwright Food Hall (215 Trade St.) serves up Cajun classics like po' boys and jambalaya as well as Italian cuisine made with their scratch-made pastas. You can even design your own pasta dish!

Food for the Fourth

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, education and community reporter Joanna Johnson has a rundown of what you can expect at this year's Red, White and Boom, as well as some other celebrations in the area.

Now also seems like a great time to dig out a few articles from a fun series on Carolina barbecue I and several other regional reporters were working on this time last year.

Whether you're looking for traditional, modern or even vegan barbecue options, you can find them in Spartanburg County:

Veggie-friendly:Not your typical smokehouse: Initial Q offers upscale dining, twists on barbecue favorites

All about the sauce:Five Spartanburg County sauces for an out-of-the-ordinary BBQ experience

Barbecue, wherever you go:From Upstate down to the coast: South Carolina's 10 BBQ restaurants you must try this summer

And here are a couple of articles with options for ice cream and other sweet frozen treats to enjoy over the first weekend of National Ice Cream Month:

New to Cowpens:California family falls in love with Cowpens, opens downtown coffee and ice cream shop

Ice cream near you:Beat the heat: Here are 10 unique Spartanburg spots for ice cream, frozen treats

