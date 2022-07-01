ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-vehicle crash claims another life; 3 others from York died earlier

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash last month near East Berlin has died, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Vincent Martin, 32, of the 600 block of Easy Street, Volusia County, Florida, died Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner said. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

Martin is the fourth person to die from the single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. June 22 on Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, Adams County.

Christopher L. Heflin, 37; 17-year-old Devin Ditzler, and 3-year-old Kayden Ditzler, all of York, died at the scene, according to state police and Adams County Coroner Pat Felix. Heflin was the driver of the vehicle, a Jeep.

Fatal wreck: York man and two youths killed in crash near East Berlin, state police say

More news: Two men from southwestern York County die in Maryland crash

Helflin's fiance, 37-year-old April M. Ditzler of York, and a 17-year-old also suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, state police said.

Martin had been flown from the scene by Stat MedEvac.

State police say the Jeep was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest in a cow pasture.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Single-vehicle crash claims another life; 3 others from York died earlier

IN THIS ARTICLE
