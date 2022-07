Blawnox , PA – A 40-year-old Pittsburgh man has been arrested for a double shooting that left one person dead on Sunday. The victim was an off-duty Oakdale police officer. Today, the Allegheny County Police has identified 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen, of Pittsburgh, as the person responsible, charging him with one count of criminal homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

