The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted a conditional approval to Elon Musk's SpaceX company for providing in-motion satellite Internet via its Starlink service. Not that SpaceX hasn't been providing and even advertising its Starlink for RVs service for a good while now. The option prices active coverage at US$135 a month with the disclaimer that the service "is not designed for use while in motion" because of the pending FCC nod, despite that some of its subscribers are often using it while on the move.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO