Lagrange, GA

LaGrange TikTok star arrested for electronic pornography and child exploitation

By Nicole Sanders
 4 days ago

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. 6/30/22 : According to Troup County Sergeant Stewart Smith, Kylie Strickland is being extradited to the Pike County Jail.

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a LaGrange TikTok star after she was reported to have exposed herself to two minors on social media.

Kylie Elizabeth Strickland, 30, is incarcerated and awaiting bond.

This arrest is the result of a warrant put out by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation. The district attorney’s office found the charges to be fitting for Strickland’s prosecution.

Anyone with further questions or comments on the case is asked to direct them to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

