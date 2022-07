One recurring theme around the Giants this offseason has been how the team has not supported quarterback Daniel Jones well over his first three seasons in the league. A strong vote in that favor is the fact that the Giants are employing their third head coach in four years, but the hope is that this one will help bring better results for Jones. Brian Daboll ran a successful offense as the coordinator in Buffalo and he hired Mike Kafka away from the Chiefs to serve as the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO