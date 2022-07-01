Havertown Lemonade Stand Helps Raise $15,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research

Image via 6abc.

A lemonade stand in Havertown generated more than just a little pocket money for kids. It helped raise $15,000 for pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, reports Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.

The stand held personal meaning for the group of cousins who started it.

In 2013, 2-year-old Jack Scanlon was diagnosed with leukemia. Eight months of chemotherapy and radiation didn’t fix it. Jack needed a bone marrow transplant. His 5-year-old brother Michael was a perfect match.

“He is our ultimate hero, and we truly received our miracle,” said Jack and Michael’s mom, Kelli.

Jack is now cancer-free but he still has doctor appointments and bills to pay.

The family rallied to do what it could to help and has expanded their efforts into a major fundraising activity.

“I wanted to do more, and my whole family, friends, neighborhood, wonderful community really rallied together,” said Chrissy Stapleton, aunt of Jack and Michael Scanlon.

The success of the lemonade stand and other fundraisers has inspired Chrissy to start a foundation, Casting for a Cure.

“My dream is to find a cure for pediatric cancer and let families know they’re not alone,” said Chrissy.