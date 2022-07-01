Text amendment to jumpstart new Jemal’s project receives favorable recommendation

CHESTER — Following a contentious discussion with developers, the Queen Anne’s County Planning Commission forwarded a favorable recommendation on Citizen Sponsored Text Amendment #22-07 to the County Commissioners. If approved by the commissioners, the amendment would increase the maximum residential density of mixed-use properties within the Kent Narrows from 10 units per acre to 25.

Despite several reminders from Planning Commission attorney Chris Drummond that the board should consider the amendment on its merits as public policy, the conversation around 22-07 mostly involved the long-vacated Jemal’s of Kent Narrows property. Located at 59 Piney Narrows Road in Chester, Jemal’s is currently occupied by an empty shopping center near the Kent Narrows bridge.

The 25 unit per acre bonus would only apply to properties that redevelop “dilapidated or abandoned” structures.

Purchased by the Douglas Development Corporation in 1999 for $2.4 million, the Jemal’s property has been bought and sold three times since 1986. The current owners have received two approvals in the past, including most recently in 2019, when a concept plan combining shops on the first level with 396 apartments above was passed by the Planning Commission. According to Attorney Joseph Stevens, the plan ultimately failed because Douglas couldn’t get a “project that they can do and they can sell.”

Planning on separating the residential and commercial components at Jemal’s, Stevens said amendment 22-07 was more about “design flexibility” as opposed to maximizing density.

“It doesn’t give us approval,” Douglas Development Vice President Paul Millstein said of the amendment. “It just gives us a path to continue to work collaboratively to bring you a development that we can actually build. We’re just looking for a path, because we would like to get something done.”

Throughout the discussion, members of the Planning Commission, including Drummond and Chair Sharon Dobson, expressed frustration about the current state of the property. Early in the conversation, Dobson exclaimed, “we keep giving them approval and then they don’t do anything!”

Millstein said the 2019 plan failed because it relied on too many “outside forces” and partnerships that ultimately fell through. Calling the Chester property’s current state “embarrassing,” he said Douglas was committed to developing the property with a simpler project.

“We can handle this on our own and we can actually get something done,” Millstein said. “It’s less dense. It’s less spectacular. But it’s a great development and a great piece of land that should be developed.”

If the amendment is approved, a concept plan would need to be drafted and submitted to the Department of Planning and Zoning. While a site plan was not being considered by the Planning Commission Thursday, Millstein mentioned the property potentially hosting 350 units, and a project at Jemal’s would later have to receive sewer allocation before being approved.

Citing the sewer capacity constraints on Kent Island, a letter submitted on behalf of the ShoreRivers non-profit organization “urged” the Planning Commission to unfavorably recommend the text amendment.

The QA Commissioners will need to introduce Citizen Sponsored Text Amendment #22-07 at an upcoming meeting, schedule a public hearing, and provide a majority vote before it is approved.