Immaculata Grads Recognized for Academic Achievement

 4 days ago

Sydnie Panetta, left, and Margaret Murtha.Images via Immaculata University.

Sydnie Panetta of Royersford and Margaret Murtha of Pottstown were among the recent graduates of Immaculata University who were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Panetta earned the Adeline E. Donio Medal for Biology, while Murtha earned the Sister Marian William Hoben Medal for English

Established in 1920 and guided by the servant leadership tradition of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Immaculata University empowers graduates for lifelong success, leadership, and service.

Immaculata offers more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs and is home to 21 NCAA athletic teams, plus a coed eSports team. Learn more.

Images via Immaculata University.

