ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Fatal crash in Lebanon, one dead, another seriously injured

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On June 30, just after 1 p.m., a vehicle crash occurred near the Pine Grove St. and Greble Rd. intersection in Bethel Township, Lebanon County. The first driver was traveling east on Greble Rd. while the second driver...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

17-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A 17-year-old victim died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Monday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The victim was one of five people riding in the vehicle, which police say lost control and struck a tree on the 300 block of Basehoar Road in Union Township at about 4:55 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. on July 1 in Hopewell Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene. PSP reports that the crash...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Bethel, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Accidents
City
Myerstown, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
wdac.com

Hit/Run Investigation In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred Saturday, July 2 around 10:16 p.m. involving a pick-up truck striking a light pole at Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Police discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, light, and base. Area surveillance showed a driver of a 2000-2006 light colored, gray/silver or tan Toyota Tundra struck the pole with the front passenger quarter panel and door knocking the pole to the ground. You can see photos of the vehicle below. Police found evidence from the striking vehicle at the scene. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger quarter panel, door, and missing a portion of its passenger door “Tundra” name plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Schmitt with the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

A man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. The coroner's office said Juan Ahorrio Martinez, 30, of Lancaster, died of multiple traumatic injuries. The crash happened at Pennsy Road and Lancaster Pike in Providence Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#S Pine Grove#Hershey Medical Center
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lower Windsor Township, York County

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged a home and killed a family pet in York County on Tuesday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire occurred along the 800 block of Furnace Road in Lower Windsor Township at around 2:15 p.m. According to the fire chief from...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Toddler Drowns In Backyard Pool, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania toddler drowned in a backyard pool Monday, July 4, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera drowned in the pool behind his family's Fenwick Street home in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. An autopsy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mercury

Driver, 26, killed in northern Berks crash

A Shoemakersville man was killed in a weekend crash in Tilden Township, police announced Sunday. Norris Stanley Carl, 26, was transported to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, where he was pronounced dead after the Saturday night crash in the 2200 block of Mountain Road, according to Tilden police Chief William J. McEllroy III.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
iheart.com

Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident

>Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident. (BERKS Co., PA) -- The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the death of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes on Monday. He was 24 and was from Berks County. Officials with the organization says he was involved in an on-track incident at Weedsport Speedway near Syracuse Saturday evening. He died at the hospital from his injuries.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York DUI checkpoints results in 21 arrests

NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Twenty one people were arrested at DUI checkpoints in North York Borough. On July 1 between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department (in cooperation with the Center For Traffic Safety, PennDOT, and MADD) conducted a Sobriety Checkpoint in the 900 block of North George Street in North York Borough.
YORK, PA
WBRE

Six-year-old child dies in Plymouth house fire

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has released the identity of the victim of a house fire in Plymouth. According to the coroner, a 6-year-old girl died on Sunday after being trapped in a home engulfed in flames in the 400 block of Palmer Street. The 6-year-old was discovered inside of the home and was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. by the coroner’s office.
PLYMOUTH, PA
FOX 43

Suspects charged in burglary of Lancaster County gun shop

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged four suspects with the May 1 burglary of Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown. Naron Wililams, 19, and James T. Scott, 19, and two juvenile suspects, all from the Harrisburg area, have been charged in the alleged burglary, according to Northwest Regional Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy