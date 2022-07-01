ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbridge, MA

Thursday's local summer baseball roundup: Eggen, Beauregard lead offense as Main South Legion tops Northbridge

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

American Legion

Main South 12, Northbridge 5: Chase Eggen went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, and Jack Beauregard was 2 for 5 with a triple and drove in three runs as visiting Main South (5-8) topped Northbridge (7-6). Connor Donahue and Matthew Landry each had two hits for Northbridge.

Leominster 5, Cherry Valley 2: Alex Oquendo tallied two hits and two RBIs, and Evan McCarthy added an RBI double as host Leominster (9-4) beat Cherry Valley (3-7). Matt Kustigian hit a two-run single in the third for Cherry Valley.

Shrewsbury 12, Millbury 2: Carter Marques (2 for 2, 2 RBIs), Mike Merendino (RBI triple) and Gianni Colonero (2-run single) paced host Shrewsbury (10-4). Matt Fadden went 2 for 3 for Millbury (5-9).

Milford 10, North County 0 : Dante Pavone (3 IP, 3 Ks) and Nicholas Koch combined on a one-hitter, while Andrew Denison was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI as host Milford (7-4) cruised. Cameron Jerrett had two hits and Evan Cornelius, Noah Curley, Andrew Gaughan and Sean McGee all drove in two runs. North County is now 3-8.

Northborough 6, Framingham 4 : Cameron Ayotte gave up just one earned run over 6⅔ innings and Zachary Meehl closed the game out with a strikeout as visiting Northborough (4-8) held on for the win.

Joseph Russell had three hits and drove in a run, Patick Hanlon and Connor Lee each singled and drove in two and Salvi (double) and Tighe Clark each drove in runs.

PNJ Senior Ruth

International League

WooSox 8, Rochester 6 : Worcester tied a season-high with four home runs as the WooSox (40-35) topped the Red Wings (40-35) at Frontier Field.

Southpaw Chris Murphy allowed three runs on five hits and gave up three earned runs to take the win in his Worcester debut. Deivy Gruillon had a three-run shot for Worcester, while Pedro Castellanos, Deviln Granberg and Johan Mieses went yard for the WooSox.

Kaleb Ort pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 13th save for Worcester, his eighth-straight appearance without giving up a run.

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts 12, Bees 8: Sebastian Mexico of Baldwinville, Gavin Noriega and Kosta Drosidis (3 hits) of Holden each drove in three runs, and Holy Cross' Connor Peek went 3 for 5 for host Worcester (15-15) in a morning start against New Britain (16-15) at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field.

Fiskdale's Kyle Rizy, who struck out seven in six innings, improved to 2-1, with his ERA now 1.64.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Thursday's local summer baseball roundup: Eggen, Beauregard lead offense as Main South Legion tops Northbridge

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'As long as I have the ball' - Bravehearts' Kyle Rizy of Fiskdale cherishes whatever role he may have on the mound

WORCESTER — Kyle Rizy has played plenty of baseball over the past eight years. The 20-year-old Fiskdale resident has suited up for, among others, Evolution Baseball, Tantasqua Regional, Worcester Academy, Bryant University, and, currently, the Worcester Bravehearts. No matter the uniform, what he relishes above all else is standing...
WORCESTER, MA
