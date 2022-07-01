ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.1.22

By Beth Young
eastendbeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 9 to 14 miles per hour in the morning. There’s 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, mainly after 3 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 69....

www.eastendbeacon.com

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July...
Wilson R Plaza, 47, of East Hampton was found dead in a vehicle at the Bridgehampton Commons on Thursday, June 30. His body transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's...
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and was in “very good […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Times Square serial killer getting closer look in Nassau County

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rockville Centre, one of the toniest zip codes in Nassau County, may have been a dumping ground for notorious serial killer Richard Cottingham 50 years ago. PIX11 News confirmed several cold cases in Rockville Centre — involving similar scenarios — are among more than a dozen under review by Nassau […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Danbury’s White Street Plaza sells for $2.4M

White Street Plaza, a mixed-used property in Danbury, has been sold for $2.4 million. Located at 286-290 White St., the property was built in 1971 and expanded in 1977 to its current 13,996 square feet dimensions. White Street Plaza consists of four retail suites occupying approximately 8,000 square feet on its first floor and four retail/office suites occupying approximately 5,925 square feet on its upper level.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY

