2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman .

Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive around 9:30 p.m. on June 6 th on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Arzola had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered by police.

Investigators have not released information about what led to the shooting but did say it was a targeted incident.

Evans and Treadwell are expected to make their first jail court appearance Friday morning.

