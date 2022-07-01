ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFesE_0gRyjOZb00

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman .

Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning.

Iowa family files lawsuit over deadly Adventureland ride

Police were called to the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive around 9:30 p.m. on June 6 th on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Arzola had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered by police.

Investigators have not released information about what led to the shooting but did say it was a targeted incident.

Evans and Treadwell are expected to make their first jail court appearance Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 3

Related
ktvo.com

Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Altoona, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities: Monroe County man killed wife before shooting himself

LOVILIA, Iowa — Police in Monroe County have identified the husband and wife at the center of a homicide investigation in Lovilia. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information on Sunday about a potential homicide. The Iowa DCI says they found 33-year-old Betty Werner's body in a rural...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Names Released In Monroe County, IA Murder-Suicide

(Monroe County, IA) -- The names in a Monroe County murder-suicide are being released. Authorities say 33-year-old Betty Werner died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her body was found over the weekend after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a tip from Ankeny Police. Police information about a potential homicide in Monroe County, which led to the discovery of Werner's body, covered with bedding and debris off 505th Street, Lovilla.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Adventureland#Robert D Ray Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

UPDATE: Des Moines man located safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: Police say Maples is now safe at home. The Des Moines Police Department thanked everyone who stayed alert this weekend but did not offer any other details on the case. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter […]
iheart.com

Two Arrested In Connection With June 6th Murder Near Downtown Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- Two arrests are made in connection with a recent murder near downtown Des Moines. Police say 21-year-old Rashawn Damar Evans of Altoona and 21-year-old Lyzaiah Nakyle Treadwell of Des Moines are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola of Des Moines. She was found shot to death in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive near the Asian Garden on June 6th.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud

A pharmacy worker convicted of stealing from a charity and defrauding a real estate investor will be allowed to continue working in the profession, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy has ruled. As a state-authorized pharmacy support worker, Gregory Judas, 63, of Grimes, is allowed to perform nontechnical duties within an Iowa pharmacy, as assigned by […] The post Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy