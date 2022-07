Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. For Bitcoin [BTC], the entire region from $20.8k to $21.8k presented stiff resistance. In the past two weeks, the price saw a minor bounce from this area to test $23k as resistance, before promptly falling beneath this zone again. This meant that many altcoins also attempted to bounce higher and break the market structure but failed. Axie Infinity [AXS] was one such token.

