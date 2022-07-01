ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man seriously hurt after being electrocuted on roof in Lexington, firefighters hurt offering aid

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

One man suffered serious injuries from an electric shock and multiple firefighters were hurt offering aid Friday morning in the Hamburg area of Lexington, according to the police and fire departments.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday. Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department said an adult male was working on a roof at Monkey Joe’s off Bryant Road when he received an electrical shock.

The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Truex. There was no update to his condition at 7:50 a.m.

Many units with the Lexington Fire Department responded to offer assistance. Maj. Jessica Bowman said while units were on scene, two firefighters slipped and fell on a ladder and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The firefighters were transported to the hospital, per Bowman.

Jessica Bowman
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

