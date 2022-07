LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Castanea Township Recreation Committee announces its Community Day on Saturday, July 23 with public events planned throughout the day. Events include a 5K Walk/Run on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiles: The Beautiful and Deadly show, vendor fair, open house at the Castanea Fire Company, Smokey Bear appearance, and a free classic rock concert featuring the Rocket Blasters. Rick Schulze, Chairperson, Castanea Township Recreation Committee, noted, “we want to showcase how special Castanea is to all of us who live, work and play here. We welcome this opportunity to showcase Castanea Township. It’s an old-fashioned community day for everyone.”

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO