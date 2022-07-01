Police investigating Thursday night carjacking, pursuit along Rivers Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a reported carjacking outside a restaurant in North Charleston resulted in a brief vehicle chase late Thursday night.
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the Peking Gourmet off Rivers Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the possible carjacking.
At the scene, the victim told police that she had parked in front of the restaurant to run inside and grab her to-go order; after returning to the vehicle, she was confronted by two to three males wearing ski masks and demanded her to “get out of the car,” according to a report.
The victim said she gave the men – who appeared to be armed – the keys and they took off in the car heading westbound on Rivers Avenue.
About an hour later, an officer patrolling Rivers Avenue noticed a vehicle that matched the description heading towards Remount Road. The officer ran a check of the license plate, which came back as stolen.
The officer initiated a felony traffic stop, and a vehicle chase began. After a brief pursuit, the suspect collided with a pole at the Sherwin Williams on Rivers Avenue and three males exited and ran on foot.2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during North Charleston police chase
A report shows the officers were able to catch up with a juvenile and detain him. During a search, police located a gun and what appeared to be marijuana inside a bag.
The juvenile was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said one of its officers – who was responding to assist with the chase – was involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.
