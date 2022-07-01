ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police investigating Thursday night carjacking, pursuit along Rivers Avenue

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzwyB_0gRyhmdL00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a reported carjacking outside a restaurant in North Charleston resulted in a brief vehicle chase late Thursday night.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the Peking Gourmet off Rivers Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the possible carjacking.

At the scene, the victim told police that she had parked in front of the restaurant to run inside and grab her to-go order; after returning to the vehicle, she was confronted by two to three males wearing ski masks and demanded her to “get out of the car,” according to a report.

The victim said she gave the men – who appeared to be armed – the keys and they took off in the car heading westbound on Rivers Avenue.

About an hour later, an officer patrolling Rivers Avenue noticed a vehicle that matched the description heading towards Remount Road. The officer ran a check of the license plate, which came back as stolen.

The officer initiated a felony traffic stop, and a vehicle chase began. After a brief pursuit, the suspect collided with a pole at the Sherwin Williams on Rivers Avenue and three males exited and ran on foot.

2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during North Charleston police chase

A report shows the officers were able to catch up with a juvenile and detain him. During a search, police located a gun and what appeared to be marijuana inside a bag.

The juvenile was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said one of its officers – who was responding to assist with the chase – was involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating that crash. Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Ravenel head-on crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say a two-vehicle crash left a driver dead and three others injured Monday in Ravenel. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road when a Chevrolet pickup headed northbound veered left of center and struck a Volkswagen SUV head-on, according to CCSO.
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: 1 dead in Colleton Co. rollover crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said a man died in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Augusta Highway. Crews responded to the crash with witnesses saying the Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and flipped “several times,” just before 4 p.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Helicopter responds to crash on Henry Brown Blvd.

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened — HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious traffic collision on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard. Police said all lanes on Henry Brown Blvd. at Northpoint Industrial have been closed because of the crash. “We ask that you avoid this area and find an alternate route […]
HANAHAN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#The Peking Gourmet#Rivers Avenue
counton2.com

Summerville PD: 30ft tree temporarily blocked roads

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) temporarily closed roads after a 30-foot tree fell on Monday. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., SPD shut down Parkwood Drive and Simmons Avenue as crews worked to clear the tree. The road reopened around 2:30 p.m. Editor’s note: This story will...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Main Road on Johns Island closed Sunday night due to crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash on Main Road at Mary Ann Point Road Sunday at 11 p.m. The road was closed following the incident as CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit investigated. Serious injuries were reported. Limited […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal collision on SC 61

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:43 p.m. on northbound SC 61 near I-95. A 2000 GMC was carrying three people at the time of crash. The driver ran off the road to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: 65 illegal guns seized in June

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday highlighted one of the efforts by the department to reduce gun violence in the area. According to NCPD, 65 illegally or unlawfully carried guns were seized by officers during the month of June alone. 59 arrests...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

MTPFD battles house fire on 4th of July

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews were on the scene of a two-story house fire Monday morning in Mount Pleasant. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home off Venning Road around 9:30 a.m. the morning of July 4. A Mount Pleasant Police Department officer in the area saw smoke and alerted […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Crews battle fire at Mt. Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday morning. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are battling a two-story house fire on Venning Road. A tweet from the department shows crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. Officials...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

SCAM ALERT: Lowcountry police departments warn of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of a t-shirt scam, two more law enforcement agencies are also sending out scam alerts. The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston Police Department both say they are not selling department t-shirts through...
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy