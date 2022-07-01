River Dragons open 4-game homestand for the holiday weekend

Roger Allen Georgewitz, 77, died at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born March 31, 1945 in Alton the son of the late John H. and Jennie (Weber) Georgewitz. He was the bookkeeper for Georgewitz Contracting for 47 years. On July 30, 1982 in Godfrey, he married Edie Lane and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Justin Georgewitz of Godfrey, IL, two brothers, Richard Georgewitz (Donna) of Alton, Dennis Georgewitz of Seattle, Wash, one sister, Nancy Williams of Godfrey and one sister in law, Brenda Georgewitz of Jerseyville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Georgewitz and one sister, Marilyn Frederick. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO