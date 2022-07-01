ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

River Dragons open 4-game homestand for the holiday weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAT, 6:35 - Alton vs. O'Fallon. The Prospect League's first half schedule will wrap up on Monday (July 4) and the first place teams in each of the 4 divisions will receive an...

Winter hike in -3F to the top of Illinois

Feb. 11, 2016: The elderly man working the toll booth outside of Chicago wasn’t sure what to make of me. It was the dead of winter, just hovering around zero, and there I was, shirtless, offering my cash through the half-cracked window. The toll booth human had probably seen...
MANSFIELD, OH
Grafton fireworks launch tonight

The traditional Independence Day celebration of fireworks in Grafton will be held tonight at dusk, and according to the town's mayor, will be a celebration much like other years. Mike Morrow tells The Big Z if you are looking for a place to watch the show from, your first option may be to head towards the lighthouse.
GRAFTON, IL
Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton

Festival organizers are gearing up for the Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton, which is scheduled to begin with music at 5:00 Sunday evening. Air National Guard Band of the Midwest (566 AFB) will be performing until actual fireworks display will begin at 9:30pm. Before that is a local DJ....
ALTON, IL
Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
Fancy Nancy's marks first year in Grafton

GRAFTON - Fancy Nancy on Main is celebrating the boutique's one-year anniversary with an open house event. Fancy Nancy on Main's soft opening in Grafton was a year ago, but owner and founder Nancy Wilson, of Godfrey, has operated businesses in Grafton for 17 years. She invites the public to celebrate her latest venture. Wilson opened Jeni J's Gifts and Guest Houses in 2005, with the retail portion carrying singular accessories and clothing lines that included exclusive Tommy Bahama clothing. With the retail shop and overnight stays, Wilson was and has remained an ambassador to the city of Grafton; she recently became an ambassador for small businesses with the RiverBend Growth Association, a regional chamber of commerce.
GRAFTON, IL
Flock finds new fans over holiday weekend

ALTON — Several diners took advantage of the holiday weekend to try out the Flock Food Truck Park in downtown Alton for the first time. They were not disappointed. Michelle Rulo and her husband, Dominik, of Wood River said they like food trucks but had never come to Flock since it opened this spring. So they decided to try it out.
ALTON, IL
Will storms interrupt your Fourth of July plans?

ST. LOUIS — The Fourth of July weekend is here, and it seems that everyone has plans. If you don't, don't feel bad—I have no plans either! I'll be at the 5 On Your Side studios watching storms develop. If you do have outdoor plans, here's what you...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Peggy Bratten

Born October 11, 1940 daughter of the late Edward and Jeanette Bickmore. Passed at River Crossing of Edwardsville on June 30, 2022. Married to Chuck Bratten for 63 1/2 years. Grandchildren: Daniel Bratten, Gavin Keck and Grace Keck. Great Grand Child: Millie Bratten. Siblings: Carol Dehner (Robert, deceased), Glen Bickmore,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Kathleen Engdale

Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Engdale, 79, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. She was born on September 14, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Daniel J. Murphy Jr. and Marie C. (Schmidt) Murphy. She graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in...
ALTON, IL
Downtown murder: Former state football champ ID’d as victim

ST. LOUIS – A CBC High School grad and member of the school’s state championship-winning football team was killed overnight in Downtown St. Louis. Damion Baker was one of two people shot in the 800 block of Cerre Street, just south of Busch Stadium and Interstate 64. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
10 Illinois Campgrounds and State Parks to Visit This Summer

Summer has arrived and Illinois has a wide variety of campgrounds and state parks to visit amid the sunshine. Illinoisans can enjoy water views, walking and biking trails, and numerous sightseeing opportunities. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages many of the campgrounds and recommends making a reservation online before...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jeanne Gaines

Jeanne Reilley Gaines, age 96, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Evelyn’s House BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO after a brain cancer diagnosis. She was born September 3, 1925, in Alton, the daughter of Harvey and Clara (Bank) Reilley. She was married to William Gaines, who preceded her in death.
ALTON, IL
Glenn Halemeyer

Glenn A. Halemeyer, 80, of Dorsey, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:39 pm, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on February 21, 1942, in Golden Eagle, Illinois, the son of Charles “Carl” and Nellie Halemeyer. Glenn graduated from Brussels Community High School...
DORSEY, IL
Roger Georgewitz

Roger Allen Georgewitz, 77, died at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born March 31, 1945 in Alton the son of the late John H. and Jennie (Weber) Georgewitz. He was the bookkeeper for Georgewitz Contracting for 47 years. On July 30, 1982 in Godfrey, he married Edie Lane and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Justin Georgewitz of Godfrey, IL, two brothers, Richard Georgewitz (Donna) of Alton, Dennis Georgewitz of Seattle, Wash, one sister, Nancy Williams of Godfrey and one sister in law, Brenda Georgewitz of Jerseyville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Georgewitz and one sister, Marilyn Frederick. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
What Is The Most Overrated City In Illinois? [Poll]

Last week we took a look at the most overhyped and overrated areas in Iowa, so I figured it was only fair to also look at the great state of Illinois. The votes and suggestions for Iowa are very funny and interesting to read. Since I'm not from Illinois I'm also excited to learn about some spots that I may have overhyped over the years simply because others did.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gas Prices Fall in Illinois and Wisconsin, Though Illinois Remains Well Above $5 a Gallon

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices are continuing to fall on both sides of the state line, though Illinois remains well above the 5-dollar mark. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $5.39, which is down 8-cents from last week, but still 54-cents above the national average, and the 7th highest average in the country. Lake County saw a 13-cent drop over last week to $5.53. Wisconsin prices fell 14-cents from last week to an average of $4.66, 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices fell 13-cents and stand at $4.74.
CHICAGO, IL
Fatal Plane Crash In Madison County Saturday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
1 dead in plane crash in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

