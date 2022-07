FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police arrested a male driver following a pursuit that spanned two northeast Indiana counties on Saturday. The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene. According to officials with the New Haven Police Department, just after 7 p.m. they assisted with a vehicle pursuit that had come into Allen County from DeKalb County.

