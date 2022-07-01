ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Krunal Pandya to join Warwickshire for Royal London Cup campaign

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their Royal London Cup campaign.

Krunal, a left-arm spin bowler and big-hitting batter, has represented his country in 19 Twenty20s and five one-day internationals, and is a regular in the Indian Premier League.

The 31-year-old, whose younger brother is India international Hardik, said: “I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history club as Warwickshire.

“Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a success 50-over campaign with the club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

FA looking to move Women’s Super League and Championship into own company

The Football Association is looking at moving the Women’s Super League and Championship into a new subsidiary company that could start in January, Baroness Sue Campbell has said. The FA’s director of women’s football spoke about the plans as she confirmed the organisation had turned down offers from private...
ECONOMY
newschain

Northern Ireland must use Euro 2022 to inspire future generations – Abbie Magee

Defender Abbie Magee says Northern Ireland must use their landmark appearance at Euro 2022 to inspire future generations by showing that “anything is possible”. Kenny Shiels’ side take on former world champions Norway on Thursday evening in Southampton in what will be a first major tournament outing for the women’s team.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krunal Pandya
newschain

Ben White aims to create more good times for fans as Scotland seek a bounce back

Calcutta Cup hero Ben White is desperate to create more good times for Scotland fans as Gregor Townsend’s side look to bounce back from an opening defeat in Argentina. White came on for the final 14 minutes of Scotland’s first-Test defeat by the Pumas in Jujuy on Saturday, just before Emiliano Boffelli’s penalty sealed a 26-18 victory.
WORLD
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Injury rules Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas out of Euro 2022

Spain have confirmed captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022. The Barcelona midfielder, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer, was injured during a training session on Tuesday. La Roja later announced scans had confirmed a...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warwickshire#County Cricket#Royal London Cup#Indian
newschain

It’s all about the squad – Rachel Yankey knows Sarina Wiegman has options

Rachel Yankey has joked she would not want to be England boss Sarina Wiegman given the selection decisions she has to make heading into the home European Championship. The Lionesses’ three warm-up matches ahead of the tournament, victories against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, saw substitutes and players that came in among starting line-up changes make significant contributions.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Manufacturing firm offers four-day week to all 820 staff

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
newschain

Charles and Camilla pull pints on tour of Welsh valley high street

The Prince of Wales pulled pints while the Duchess of Cornwall greeted hundreds of schoolchildren during a tour of a high street in the South Wales valleys. Charles and Camilla flew by helicopter to Treorchy from Cardiff on Tuesday, having just launched the public tours of BBC Cymru Wales’ new headquarters in the capital.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Sam Underhill set to replace Tom Curry for England against Australia

Sam Underhill is poised to fill the void in England’s back row created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion for Saturday’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane. Underhill was overlooked altogether for the 30-28 defeat at Optus Stadium but is winning the race to be selected at...
RUGBY
newschain

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of common assault. The world number 40, who is due to play in the last eight of the men’s singles on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy