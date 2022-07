BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities. De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said. The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities. Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said. Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities. Authorities later arrested...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO