Lansing, MI

Firework costs skyrocket up by 35% this Fourth of July

By Autumn Pitchure, Michael Thomas
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fireworks aren’t the only thing that will be soaring this Fourth of July weekend, the sale of fireworks are also expected to boom.

The good news is, the firework shortage from last year due to the pandemic is no longer a factor.

Experts say as we slowly come back from the pandemic, many of us are spending even more.

Whether it’s making up for lost time in 2020, or just enjoying life, the National Retail Federation says 84% of Americans are expected to spend more this holiday weekend.

The federation’s numbers predict that people will spend an average of $84.12 on food alone, adding to a total of $7.7 billion.

In addition, 26% of people are expected to spend even more on additional patriotic items.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, firework costs have increased this year by 35%.

“Last year prices were extremely high, but they are much higher this year,” said James Stajos, Owner of Pro Fireworks. “What we were able to do was pre-order, so demand is still high but our supply is still high.”

The American Pyrotechnics Association says skyrocketing costs are due to ongoing supply chain issues, and a surge in inflation.

According to the association, shipping costs have risen from $10,000 a container to about $45,000, impacting products by up to 50%.

“The cost to import the container is more than the product that’s in the container right now,” Stajos said.

While firework prices are high, Pro Fireworks located at 901 N Larch St. in Lansing has been able to bring their costs down.

“We were able to cut our margins, so the people are going to get a better deal on fireworks at Pro Fireworks than last year, or anywhere else in the state right now,” Stajos said.

For firework guidelines and safety tips click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Morning Sun

Gratiot wind farm moving forward despite Fulton Twp. veto

Despite the Fulton Township Board vetoing a plan to construct wind turbines in the township, the Heartland Wind Project will move forward in southern Gratiot County. Chicago-based Invenergy, the developer of the proposed 72-turbine wind farm, has received approval from the five other townships that will be part of the project.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

