Also: CEO Michael Sonnenshein said Grayscale is suing the SEC over the company’s Bitcoin spot ETF application. Bitcoin has been struggling for three weeks to stay above $20,000, and this week was no exception—the world’s favorite cryptocurrency, as of this writing, was hovering just above $19,000. Many Bitcoin maximalists didn’t appear too concerned. And others have been buying the dip.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO