Cedar Rapids, IA

‘Race for the Space’ to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
 4 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break. The competition rewards one lucky...

Mediacom reporting outages across midwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cable and internet provider Mediacom has reported widespread outages across multiple states including Missouri and Iowa. An online outage tracker for the City of Cedar Rapids shows an uptick of reports came in shortly after 1:00 pm. Mediacom says they are working diligently to restore...
Our Town Independence celebrated its 175th birthday

FBI agents this afternoon are combing through chairs, blankets and trinkets from a Fourth of July parade, looking for evidence in the shooting that killed six people and wounded 30 more. Dubuque to open cooling centers amid extreme heat. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dubuque will have cooling...
Hundreds of runners participated in the Fifth Season 8k and 5k

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just over 800 runners combined took part in the Fifth Season 8k and 5K. The men’s 8K winner was 23-year old Matt Lorenz of Swisher. Lorenz finished with a time of 25:25. In the female division, a familiar face finished up front, Elaina Brechler of Dubuque beat her goal of thirty minutes finished with a time of 29:55. This marked her second win in a row.
Dubuque to open cooling centers amid extreme heat

Ambulance crew spots fire at former funeral home, restaurant in Cedar Rapids. A passing ambulance helped spot a fire at a former funeral home and restaurant. Cedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hundreds, if not thousands, of families...
Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Floyd Sandford doesn’t usually walk in circles like along the track, but he has been a walker for quite some time. “I walk to and from work every day,” he explained. “When I first came to Cedar Rapids, I saw Robert Armstrong walking from his home to Armstrong’s department store every day. I thought that was very inspirational.”
Iowa City Recreation pool to close due to malfunction with pump

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 6th, the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center Pool will close due to a malfunction with the main pool pump. The closure is expected to continue through the day, but a reopening date has not yet been set. Pool staff will release updates on the length of the closure when replacement parts are sourced.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

Cedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Hundreds, if not thousands, of families in Cedar Rapids are scrambling for child care this week after a cyberattack forced the schools to shut down its summer programming all week. FBI agents looking through evidence in...
Dubuque Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular set to delight viewers

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 5...
Firework costs increased around 35% after usage sparked since the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Costs related to fireworks are up around 35%, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. The trade group blames the increase in costs on the rising prices for supplies, shipping, insurance and labor. Data shows Americans used 428.8 Million pounds of fireworks in 2021, a 57% increase since the pandemic began.
Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and staff regarding a security incident that occurred over the weekend. The school says that the security threat has caused district activities, minus high school baseball and softball games, to close over the week while the incident is addressed and resolved. Regularly scheduled activities are expected to resume on July 11th.
Five Seasons Ski Team holds annual Freedom Festival show

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Seasons Ski Team held their 32nd annual Freedom Festival Ski show on Sunday night at Ellis Park. The free event had dancing, comedy, and a wide variety of water skiing stunts. Hundreds of people came out to see the show at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids.
Hot and humid today, storms become likely later tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a hot one! Look for actual highs well into the 90s with the heat index approaching 110 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory continues for the entire area. Tonight, another system approaches from the west and any storm that comes through will carry the potential for hail, wind and torrential rainfall. These storms will probably linger into tomorrow morning, then the atmosphere resets and we do this again tomorrow night. Rain totals this week will probably be on the order of several inches when this pattern finally breaks on Friday night.
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 4th, 2022

Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 11...
Individual enters building and assaults staff in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 300 block of Southgate Ave for a report of an individual entering the building and assaulting staff members. Upon responders’ arrival, the individual reportedly began assaulting law enforcement officers until he was detained. Police say a...
FBI agents looking through evidence in Illinois parade shooting

Cedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Hundreds, if not thousands, of families in Cedar Rapids are scrambling for child care this week after a cyberattack forced the schools to shut down its summer programming all week. Dubuque to open cooling centers amid...
Fire displaces resident in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been displaced after a fire at a mixed use building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. City officials said it happened at about 3:43 a.m. at 821 3rd Avenue SE. The building, formerly the Moniker 86 Social Club, housed a bar and restaurant and an apartment unit on the upper level. The restaurant and bar have been closed since the derecho.

