1 Dead Following Norman Crash Along Highway 9

One person is dead following a car crash Friday morning in Norman.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on State Highway 9 between 120th Avenue Southeast and 132nd Avenue Southeast.

Authorities said a pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 9 crossed the median and struck a cement truck traveling eastbound.

The driver of the truck, a man, died at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not yet been made public.

All lanes eastbound and westbound were closed but both lanes have since reopened.