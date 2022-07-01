What the Mets are getting out of their pricey, futuristic pitching machine

The Mets’ expensive new toy is assembled and operational, providing hitters with another tool in their constant quest for an edge.

During the team’s West Coast trip in early June, a high-tech pitching machine arrived at Citi Field that allows hitters to program in a specific pitcher. The machine responds by mimicking that pitcher’s delivery and spin rate.

“I have gotten to use it, and it’s nice,” Brandon Nimmo said. “The funny thing is you find out how much information you get from [pitchers in] real life that you don’t get from video, but it’s nice to be able to get into a routine and a rhythm with whatever the windup might be, whatever the stretch might be.

“It is extremely helpful to see what the spin might look like on their breaking balls, fastballs, all of that. I wouldn’t say it’s exactly like going out there and hitting off of a big league pitcher, but it’s pretty darn close and it’s a tool that we definitely have used and will continue to use and work into our routines.”

Brandon Nimmo said the Mets’ new pitching machine has helped him work on picking up the spin from various pitchers that can be programmed into it. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Mets are among the few teams that possess the machine, which was developed by a Canadian company called Trajekt. The equipment is cumbersome enough that it doesn’t travel with the team, and players (per an MLB rule) aren’t allowed to use it once the game begins.

“I think it’s helped some guys,” Francisco Lindor said. “I haven’t used it enough to say, ‘Yeah, it’s definitely helped me.’ But I know some of the guys think it’s great.”

In Lindor’s case, a different approach to pregame swings in the batting cage may limit his exposure to the new machine.

“I hit machines with different baseballs,” he said. “I don’t hit the hard baseballs, because I get jammed and then I hit it off the end and then you get [stingers]. I use a little softer baseball. The ball is traveling a little faster from the machine than in regular BP and if you hit off the end, it hurts.”

Francisco Lindor’s preference for taking batting practice with softer balls may limit his use of the new machine, but as he said, “I think it’s helped some guys.” Corey Sipkin

Nimmo credited owner Steve Cohen for agreeing to the expenditure. A Mets source estimated the machine cost about 10 times more than any other machine they have.

“We’re able to with Steve, obviously, get tools, and anything that can help the team, he’s willing to bring in,” Nimmo said. “This is one of those tools that’s going to be helpful, but by no means is it actually like going up and facing [Sandy] Alcantara. But it is a helpful tool.”

Hitting coach Eric Chavez said there is no way of quantifying the effect of the new pitching machine, but he is a big fan of the technology.

A view of the team’s new pitching machine. Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez said it provides the closest duplication of live game action of any apparatus they have. Photo courtesy of Trajekt

“I like it, personally,” Chavez said. “We can’t duplicate anything that happens in the game, but it’s the closest thing we’ve got. But I’m not playing anymore, and how they’re going to use it moving forward, I’m not sure. It’s just there for whoever wants it.”

Buck Showalter credits the experience replay coordinator Harrison Friedland had in the league’s replay center for the Mets’ successful track record in challenging calls. AP

If the Mets have a secret weapon (of the human kind), it might be replay coordinator Harrison Friedland, who arrived to the organization last winter. With Friedland, who previously worked in MLB’s replay control center in Manhattan, the Mets have been successful on 77.3 percent of their challenges, easily the highest in the majors. As of Wednesday, the team led MLB with 17 calls overturned on replay.

Take last Friday in Miami, when Buck Showalter got two calls overturned on the same play. The reversals prevented a Mets double play and fueled a rally that helped beat the Marlins .

“I love walking in there after a game, [Friedland] is so proud of being able to help our team,” Showalter said. “I take that home at night. Somebody where you know they feel good about it and they should. I think what Harrison gets, having been in that room in New York, he knows, ‘I’m probably right, but they won’t overturn it,’ because he knows what kind of evidence they need to overturn it. Keep in mind, he’s doing this in 20 seconds.”

Pete Alonso gets in some pregame infield work with Joey Cora in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Joey Cora has left an early imprint with his work preparing the Mets infielders, in addition to coaching third base. His methods are different from those of his predecessor, Gary DiSarcina, but Mets players have come to appreciate Cora’s approach.

“DiSarcina was mellow and very smart,” Lindor said. “He helped me a lot in the sense I was always looking at him and he was like, ‘Move this way. Move this way.’ DiSarcina was helping me in-game pitch after pitch, because that is how I did it with the Indians; I looked and they told me where to move.

“Joey, before the game, he’s very prepared, but during the game, you’re on your own. If you look at him, yeah, he’ll move you. Sometimes he sees things I don’t see…”

Lindor said he was a 6-year-old in Puerto Rico when he first met Cora (who hails from the same hometown). In later years, Lindor became tight with Cora’s brother, Alex, the former major league infielder and current Red Sox manager.

Joey has also left a mark with his aggressiveness as a third-base coach.

Joey Cora has tried to instill an aggressive mindset focused on scoring once anyone reaches him at third base. Getty Images

“Always be ready to score,” Lindor said of Cora’s mindset at third. “We all know that, and we know that as soon as we touch second base and we look at third base, we’re trying to score.”

We all stumble across that movie in flipping through the channels that we can’t bypass, regardless of how many times we have seen it. At or near the top of my list is “The Natural,” which I happened to find last weekend with about 45 minutes remaining in the movie.

Wilford Brimley may have come off as a crusty old manager in “The Natural,” but the actor wasn’t even 50 when he played the role. Getty Images

I looked up something during those final scenes that hit me like a Roy Hobbs fastball across the forehead in his younger days as a pitcher: Wilford Brimley, who played curmudgeonly Knights manager Pop Fisher, was only 49 years old when the movie was released. Let that sink in for a moment, especially for those of us who have surpassed that age. It’s like finding out the teacher you had in fourth grade and thought was in her 60s was actually 38 at the time.