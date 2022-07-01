Is Something Else Hidden at the Center of the Milky Way?

This is about identical particles, Bosons and Fermions, and why the world seems solid when we kick it and how physics tells us that everything is really one thing. Alice and Bob are both people, but you would never confuse them—they’re not identical. “Identical twins” are a lot closer. Some people can’t tell them apart, but their mother can, their spouses can. Imagine opening a box from the Acme Ball Bearing Company, picking out two stainless steel balls that look exacly alike. You really can’t tell them apart. Maybe looking for pits and scratches with a microscope, or with a scale that weighs accurate to a nanogram you might be able to distinguish them; but even if you couldn’t tell them apart at all, you would always think it’s a meaningful question to ask, ‘is this one ball number one or ball number two?’

