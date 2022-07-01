ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Is Something Else Hidden at the Center of the Milky Way?

scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecise Insights into the Supermassive Black Hole in the Milky Way’s Heart. Astronomers use Gemini Observatory and an international telescope collaboration to shed light on Sagittarius A*. Obtained with the help of the Gemini North telescope, astronomers have made the most precise measurements yet of the motions of...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

Red Supergiant Stars Bubble and Froth so Much That Their Position in the Sky Seems to Dance Around

Making a 3D map of our galaxy would be easier if some stars behaved long enough to get good distances to them. However, red supergiants are the frisky kids on the block when it comes to pinning down their exact locations. That’s because they appear to dance around, which makes pinpointing their place in space difficult. That wobble is a feature, not a bug of these massive old stars and scientists want to understand why.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Physics#University Physics#Galactic Center#Observatories#Galaxy#Gemini North#Nsf#Sinfoni#European
scitechdaily.com

Astronomer Says New Webb Space Telescope Images “Almost Brought Him to Tears”

The scientific and astronomical communities are eagerly waiting for Tuesday, July 12th, to come around. That is the day when NASA promises to release the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)! According to a previous statement by NASA, these images will include the deepest views of the Universe ever taken, as well as spectra obtained from an exoplanet atmosphere. In another statement from a recent press conference, it was stated that the images were so beautiful they almost brought Thomas Zarbuchen – Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) – to tears!
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

First Continuous Time Crystal Spontaneously Breaks Time Translation Symmetry

The making of the first continuous time crystal marks a step up in the creation of these strange and important quantum substances, only six years after the first time crystal of any sort was created. Discrete and continuous time crystals are distinguished by the form of time translation symmetry that they break – the principle the laws of physics are unchanged in time.
PHYSICS
Freethink

Scientists see “rarest event ever recorded” in search for dark matter

Scientists have observed an extremely rare particle physics event using a detector that’s hunting for dark matter, the mysterious material that physicists have yet to observe. In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers with the XENON Collaboration said they’d observed the radioactive decay of a substance called...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Exactly the same

This is about identical particles, Bosons and Fermions, and why the world seems solid when we kick it and how physics tells us that everything is really one thing. Alice and Bob are both people, but you would never confuse them—they’re not identical. “Identical twins” are a lot closer. Some people can’t tell them apart, but their mother can, their spouses can. Imagine opening a box from the Acme Ball Bearing Company, picking out two stainless steel balls that look exacly alike. You really can’t tell them apart. Maybe looking for pits and scratches with a microscope, or with a scale that weighs accurate to a nanogram you might be able to distinguish them; but even if you couldn’t tell them apart at all, you would always think it’s a meaningful question to ask, ‘is this one ball number one or ball number two?’
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
TheDailyBeast

The Hubble Space Telescope May Have Spotted a Free-Floating Black Hole

There are an estimated 100 million black holes strewn throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Each one that astronomers have identified are part of a larger neighborhood of stars and other objects that share in some kind of gravitational tug-and-pull. But scientists believe that, just by sheer odds, there must be some black holes that are rogue wanderers, floating aimlessly through interstellar space without any companions around.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Spies a Galactic Gem: Unusual Multi-Armed Galaxy Merger

Galaxy CGCG 396-2, an unusual multi-armed galaxy merger that lies around 520 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Orion, is captured in this stunning NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope observation. This observation is a gem from a citizen science project, known as the Galaxy Zoo project, in which hundreds of...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repensas the model found in most cities worldwide.
Freethink

Australian scientists put the quantum world on a microchip

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. An Australian startup just modeled a molecule on a microchip, placing atoms in silicon with sub-nanometer precision. This ability...
TECHNOLOGY
Universe Today

The Solar System is Stable for at Least the Next 100,000 Years

It’s nice to have a feel-good story every once in a while, so here’s one to hold off the existential dread: the Earth isn’t likely to get flung off into deep space for at least 100,000 years. In fact, all of the Solar System’s planets are safe for that time frame, so there is good news all around, for you and your favorite planetary body.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Slow dance with a monster: Scientist measures massive black hole’s slow spin

Scientists just measured the spin of one of the most massive black holes in the known universe, and it may just confirm a dark and violent theory for how the most massive black holes reach their enormous sizes.Scientists from the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge used Nasa’s Chandra X-ray observatory to study the X-ray emissions of a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy 3.4 billion light years away known as H1821+643. By measuring differences in the X-ray emissions, they were able to measure how fast the black hole was spinning, one of the major...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy