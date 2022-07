The Chiefs running back room is filled with valuable players. Which player will take the starting role and who will take a backseat?. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been the starting running back since being drafted in the first round in 2020. Edwards-Helaire has been a perfect fit with Mahomes while healthy. He is a very versatile back because of his ability to make plays both running and receiving. Edwards-Helaire proved his talent early on by rushing for 803 yards and 297 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. He missed three games due to injury in the 2020 season and this became more of a pattern as he missed eight total games in 2021.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO