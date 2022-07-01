ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront “Red, White and Riverfront Views” event begins

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront begins “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event in honor of the USS Orleck warship docked at its pier.

During the event, the hotel will serve a selection of naval-themed menu items at its SHOR Seafood Grill restaurant and Tavern bar, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Jacksonville Naval Museum, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime heritage in Jacksonville and home of the USS Orleck.

In addition, hotel guests staying on-site between July 1 and July 10 can enjoy private tours of the USS Orleck when they show their Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront room key. The tours are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day and a suggested donation of $10 is requested.

“In honor of the USS Orleck docked right outside our front door, we are thrilled to announce a special 10-day event for our guests and local residents,” said Brittany Doyle, regional marketing manager at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. “‘Red, White and Riverfront Views’ will celebrate the historic USS Orleck and there’s no better time to launch the event than the week of the Fourth of July. Between July 1 and July 10, guests and locals can enjoy a selection of nautical-inspired cuisine and cocktail options benefiting the warship and the respective Jacksonville Naval Museum.”

In addition to the event, guests can enjoy a summer concert series at the historic Florida Theater, nearby Daily’s Place amphitheater or Vystar Memorial Arena. For the Fourth of July holiday, guests and local residents can enjoy the city’s holiday fireworks display over the St. John’s River.

For more information, please CLICK HERE or call (904) 588-1234.

