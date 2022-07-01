Georgia’s suspension of state gas tax extended again

Gas price average in Georgia decreases ahead of 4th of July

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed another executive order Friday that will once again extend the suspension of state gas taxes.

The gas tax will now be suspended until August 13. The previous order would have expired on July 14.

The tax suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Georgia is $4.35, which is below the national average of $4.84.

Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s opponent in the 2022 governor’s race, has called on Kemp to commit to suspending the state gas through the end of the year.

“Right now in Georgia under Brian Kemp, gas prices are skyrocketing, inflation has destabilized our economy and the price of groceries is increasingly out of reach – but Brian Kemp is more focused on political stunts rather than providing stability for Georgia families. If Brian Kemp is serious about helping Georgians cope with inflation, he should suspend the state gas tax through the end of the year,” Abrams said in a June statement.

Channel 2 Action News received the following response from the Kemp campaign after Abrams’ comments last month.

“The jaw-dropping hypocrisy of the Abrams campaign gained a new chapter today. Abrams took credit for Joe Biden’s win, supports his disastrous policies at every turn, and opposes Governor Kemp’s action to address inflation and the cost of living. She now suddenly backs a proposal which she has no plan to pay for because her campaign just realized what hardworking Georgians have known all along - Georgia can’t afford four years of the Biden-Abrams agenda,” campaign spokesman Tate Mitchell said.