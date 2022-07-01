ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s suspension of state gas tax extended again

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWrQb_0gRye88v00
Gas price average in Georgia decreases ahead of 4th of July

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed another executive order Friday that will once again extend the suspension of state gas taxes.

The gas tax will now be suspended until August 13. The previous order would have expired on July 14.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tax suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Georgia is $4.35, which is below the national average of $4.84.

Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s opponent in the 2022 governor’s race, has called on Kemp to commit to suspending the state gas through the end of the year.

“Right now in Georgia under Brian Kemp, gas prices are skyrocketing, inflation has destabilized our economy and the price of groceries is increasingly out of reach – but Brian Kemp is more focused on political stunts rather than providing stability for Georgia families. If Brian Kemp is serious about helping Georgians cope with inflation, he should suspend the state gas tax through the end of the year,” Abrams said in a June statement.

Channel 2 Action News received the following response from the Kemp campaign after Abrams’ comments last month.

“The jaw-dropping hypocrisy of the Abrams campaign gained a new chapter today. Abrams took credit for Joe Biden’s win, supports his disastrous policies at every turn, and opposes Governor Kemp’s action to address inflation and the cost of living. She now suddenly backs a proposal which she has no plan to pay for because her campaign just realized what hardworking Georgians have known all along - Georgia can’t afford four years of the Biden-Abrams agenda,” campaign spokesman Tate Mitchell said.

Comments / 4

Related
Action News Jax

Florida 15-week abortion ban reinstated after legal appeal

Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban was blocked and then quickly reinstated Tuesday after an appeal from the state attorney general in a lawsuit challenging the restriction. Judge John C. Cooper issued the order temporarily halting the law after reproductive health providers argued that the state constitution guarantees the right to the procedure. The state appealed his order, automatically putting the law back into effect.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
foodmanufacturing.com

Georgia Company Recalls Vidalia Onions

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20-23 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia's new mental health law takes effect

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new mental health parity law is effective as of Friday, July 1. Under the state’s new law, Georgia health insurers must cover mental health treatment at the same level they cover physical ailments. “Parity kicks in immediately,” Rep. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, said about...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#Economy#Georgians#Aaa#Channel 2 Action News
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Action News Jax

Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

A Kentucky deputy killed in an ambush that left three officers dead in a small Appalachian town was laid to rest Tuesday. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears at the funeral for his deputy and longtime friend, William Petry, who along with two other officers walked into a hail of bullets from a gunman holed up in his home Thursday evening.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy