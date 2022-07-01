Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls

We have written two recent articles about the increase in large shark activity in Atlantic City, Toms River and other parts of South Jersey and the state of New Jersey overall. Large sharks meaning 11 to 12 feet long and weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds. There remains little doubt that...
We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list. An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.
Have you noticed a new construction project on Tilton Road in Northfield at the Zion Road intersection? Well, that once empty, dirt lot is about to be transformed into something delicious!. **UPDATE**. Jersey Cow Ice Cream in Northfield is slowly taking shape! The building is currently being constructed, and is...
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The City of Wildwood will be having its fireworks show on the boardwalk at 10 p.m. Monday. For so many families, getting together down the Jersey Shore on the Fourth of July is an Independence Day tradition.
Being down the shore is an annual event for so many people. Crowds of people also packed the boardwalk and the beaches in Wildwood and there was a lot of excitement.
Here at Wildwood Crest, many beachgoers are showing off their red, white and blue.
“This beach weather couldn’t be any more perfect to kick off the summer,” one woman said.
So...
STRATFORD, N.J. - For nearly 50 years, a Stratford, New Jersey man has set out on a walk every day, turning friends into family with every step. Joe Motolla has called Stratford his home since 1977, and he’s known for his long, daily walks around town. His community-building exercise...
He owned the Blue Water Inn. He owned the Ocean Breeze Hotel, and many other businesses. He had an entrepreneurial spirit that inspired others. Drew Riley, of Ocean City, passed away July 3 at just 55. His longtime friend, Jody Levchuk, co-owner of Jilly’s Boardwalk and downtown shops, described him as a person who “flew under the radar,” but who had business sense and a quick wit.
New Jersey is a state abundant with bagel options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a bagel shop on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which bagel shops are good, and which ones are great.
A healthy, happy place to enjoy great food and good company located at 2020 Boardwalk in North Wildwood. We can’t wait to meet so many amazing people here in #Wildwood for many summers to come. With our *prime location* right on the 21st Street Boardwalk, you’ll have to pop in and give our awesome menu a try!
Every Friday, the PHL17 news team heads down to a different shore point to showcase what’s happening! This week, we sent our Alyssa Sullivan to Wildwood, New Jersey. First stop? The Tram Car, Wildwoods’ famous tram car service since 1949! If you’re looking for something sweet for breakfast, Barry’s Buns was just named best sticky buns in New Jersey.
Our love affair with Italian food in New Jersey is like nothing else in the state. There are passionate opinions in every corner of the state. Everyone has an opinion on which Italian restaurant is the Garden State's beast, and even the experts are torn on this one. Despite all...
Is it time to cue up the spine-chilling theme music from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws?”. Photos and video have been circulating on social media in recent weeks showing sharks being caught off the beach in Sea Isle City or cruising around not too far offshore. Now, a local...
For nearly 80 years The Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club has been a place for fishermen to meet up and clean fish that grew into a place to welcome Coast Guard recruits who cannot go home for the holidays. It’s been a place to host birthdays and wakes, to watch Eagles games and plan fund-raisers.
It’s not anecdotal, it’s true … there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region. Don’t take my word for it. OCEARCH, is a well respected organization that meticulously charts shark activity.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of our lives since early 2020. Now, more than two years since the first cases arrived in New Jersey, the Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival is set to return for its 28th year. The free, two-day event used to bring more...
A visitor to Cape May Beach captured an amazing photo of a huge jellyfish that had washed ashore. We know they're stings can be scary, but this jellyfish is a thing of beauty. The sea creatures are out there! And, they seem ready to make their presence known. Just days...
With the experience of three summers at the shore behind it, Carefree Boat Club of South Jersey is launching its fourth year by undertaking an ambitious expansion into the Ocean City market. The excitement will primarily be focused on the boats and water, but Carefree is also offering new attractions...
One of Burlington County’s most scenic parks is getting a new name that pays tribute to its farming history. The Burlington County commissioners approved renaming Laurel Run Park in Delran to Rainbow Meadow Park in recognition of the former peach farm that graced the property before the county preserved it and made it a park.
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Many families are expected to travel to the Jersey Shore for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. AAA estimates about 48 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles during the holiday weekend.
Back again in Ocean City as it’s expected to be another busy day at the Jersey Shore. People are coming despite record high gas prices. We’re live at 9 am @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/PMsnPFb2Rq
— Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 2, 2022
“Crazy, the beach is packed,” Gigi Carroll said. “I have never seen so many people on the beach because we, as I said, we came...
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – CBS3 is learning more about the explosion on an ocean barge that ended a fireworks display down the shore. The Sea Isle City mayor says a six-inch shell exploded inside its gun tube before it could launch Monday night.
It happened about two-thirds of the way through the fireworks show.
The crew on the barge was working inside a metal safety box, and no one was injured.
The barge and the tug boat safely returned to the dock.
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The festivities on Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. A fireworks display just wrapped up in Haddonfield, Camden County on Sunday night.
It capped off a day of fun for the whole family.
As Independence Day celebrations kick off in cities across the country, hundreds opted in for quaint family fun in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
“Love it, love it.” Ken Tomilson, the president of the Haddonfield Celebration Association, said. “This is a small town festival, you know. Nobody else does it.”
It’s fun they haven’t had in years after the pandemic canceled festivities in 2020 and...
