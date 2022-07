A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO