Buckingham Palace says results of Meghan bullying claims will remain private

B uckingham Palace officials announced Wednesday that the results of an investigation into staff complaints that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied them will remain private.

Officials said the investigation has been completed but that they will not release the findings in order to protect the privacy of those who spoke up against the duchess. A limited number of current and former palace employees was interviewed in the investigation.

"Because of the confidentiality of the discussions, we have not communicated the detailed recommendations," a senior palace official said, according to Sky News. "The recommendations have been incorporated within policies and procedures wherever appropriate, and policies and procedures have changed. So all members of staff, all members of the royal family will be aware of what the policies and procedures are, the revised policies and procedures."

The changes to the policies were not outlined by the palace but were reflected in Thursday's Sovereign Grant report, which included a "concern at work" policy that encouraged members of the staff to raise concerns about the work or behavior of others. It also included policies for senior members of the staff in listening to the grievances. However, it's unclear whether the policy was updated because of the allegations.

The investigation was conducted by a third-party law firm, which was funded privately, according to the Associated Press . The investigation centered on allegations that surfaced in March 2021 claiming that the duchess, who is married to Prince Harry, bullied members of the palace staff and drove out two personal assistants and humiliated other members of the staff. Meghan has denied the allegations.

Tensions among Meghan and other members of the royal family have been high since Meghan claimed in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that members of the royal family were concerned about the color of Meghan and Harry's son Archie's skin and how dark it could be because Meghan was biracial. Harry has supported Meghan's claim, which happened when she was still pregnant with Archie. Both Harry and Meghan have repeatedly said Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, was not the royal member who made the comments.