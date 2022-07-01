ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside apartment complex

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nB2rr_0gRyc96400

SAN DIEGO – A 36-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Thursday at a Rancho Bernardo apartment complex, police said.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the woman parked her 2020 Toyota Rav4 at the complex at 11200 Paseo Montanoso when a man approached her with a gun in hand and demanded the vehicle, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said in a watch commander’s log.

New gun laws to take effect in California on July 1

“She gave him the keys and he drove away in her car,” Heims said.

The man, described by police as a Black man in his mid-20s, last was seen leaving the apartment complex in an unknown direction. No further details about the man were provided.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 10

MissTee Arms
4d ago

She did the right thing! Give him the keys and report it stolen. No lives taken!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

Reply(1)
7
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Officer hurt in scuffle with hammer-wielding suspect

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer suffered an arm injury Monday in a scuffle with a man suspected of threatening another person with a hammer, police said. About 6:15 a.m., the officer responded to a call about the man in the 3200 block of Camino del Rio South in Mission Valley, which sits just to the south of Interstate 8. When the officer encountered the suspect, the man tried to flee headed eastbound on Camino del Rio South with the hammer still in his hand, according to a San Diego police watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Police#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Toyota#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox
NBC San Diego

Bullet Pierces Through Lemon Grove Home; Neighbor Arrested for Shots Fired: SDSO

Several bullets pierced through a Lemon Grove home Monday, leading to the arrest of a man who police say was responsible for the shooting. The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when residents on the 8200 block of Mt. Vernon Street heard gunshots. Authorities responded to the scene and found bullet holes in the home of the person who reported the shooting, as well as in the home next door.
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car veers off road, ends up in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver swam back to shore after he accidentally drove his car into San Diego’s Mission Bay early Tuesday morning. ABC 10News was there as the driver told San Diego Police that he was on his way home when he veered off the road and into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man arrested after shots fire at Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE (CNS) — A man was arrested early Monday after allegedly firing a weapon into a neighbor's home in Lemon Grove, a county sheriff's department official said. Richard Churchill, 37 of Lemon Grove, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, according to the Sheriff's Department. According to the county jail website, Churchill is no longer in custody.
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Came to Woman's Aid on MTS Bus Pleads Not Guilty in Passenger's Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the April 30, 2022, death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to "a violent disturbance" aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy