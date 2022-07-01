Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside apartment complex

SAN DIEGO – A 36-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Thursday at a Rancho Bernardo apartment complex, police said.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the woman parked her 2020 Toyota Rav4 at the complex at 11200 Paseo Montanoso when a man approached her with a gun in hand and demanded the vehicle, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said in a watch commander’s log.

“She gave him the keys and he drove away in her car,” Heims said.

The man, described by police as a Black man in his mid-20s, last was seen leaving the apartment complex in an unknown direction. No further details about the man were provided.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

