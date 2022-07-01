ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend proud of her Wimbledon performance

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend have expressed their pride in the British player’s Wimbledon win after her grandmother died two days before.

The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was “shaking” after the biggest triumph of her career so far on Thursday, and gave an emotional speech about her grandmother, Jill, on Centre Court.

Her mother, Sue Boulter, was seen beaming with pride as she watched her daughter triumph over the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the second round match from the players’ box, while fans roared in support and many cried.

Sue Boulter (centre), mother of Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The next day, Sue Boulter said the whole family felt proud of how her daughter “continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path”.

She said: “The whole family is so proud of the way Katie performed yesterday and how she continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path.

“It goes without saying we will be supporting her all the way.”

Boulter’s boyfriend and fellow Wimbledon player, Sydney-native Alex De Minaur, also paid tribute to her win after beating Briton Jack Draper on Thursday evening.

Katie Boulter reacts to the action between Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur during their second round singles match (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

The top men’s player in Australia told journalists: “What she was able to do today was an amazing effort.

“I mean, under all the circumstances, you know, she got out there on Centre Court, and beaten last year’s runner-up.

“So I think that’s pretty special. I’m just stoked for her. You know, this is her home slam. She gets to enjoy it.

“I know she was a little bit nervous going in, but, you know, she’s gone out and put on a brilliant performance.

“For me, more than anything, I just loved to see her back.

Alex de Minaur celebrates winning his second round match against Jack Draper during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“You know, I think this is back where she belongs, and in no time she will be even higher than ever.

“I think she’s got an incredible level, and she’s been showing it all this grass season. I’m very proud of her.”

Tennis fan Hillary, 68, said Boulter’s late grandmother was a school teacher who had taught her geography at a high school in Leicester decades ago.

Hillary, who did not want to say too much about Boulter’s family out of respect, told the PA news agency: “I’ve met her several times, here (at Wimbledon), her grandmother.

“She was a lovely, lovely teacher.”

