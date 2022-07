Kia is back in the spotlight as Pet of the Week again! She’s been with the Lassen County Animal Shelter for over a month and is still waiting for her forever home. This sweet girl is just ADORABLE with cute tiny ears and velvety soft paws and snout. She’s spunky, cheerful, and would truly love to accompany her people on whatever adventure they’d like to include her in. Whether it be a walk in the park or quality time in the backyard, as long as Kia is hanging out with her person, she’s happy.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO